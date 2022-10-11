Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
You Need to Try 3 Activities This Winter In Grand Rapids
As the winter months approach, many people, including myself, are like 'What are some things to do if there is snow on the ground?'. Well, apparently there is plenty to do throughout the entire winter season right here in Grand Rapids. You do not have to travel far at all.
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving West Michigan
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving West Michigan and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
97.9 WGRD
Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?
Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
Is The Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?
I saw multiple posts in Grand Rapids' food-related Facebook groups over the weekend wondering if the rumors were true and the Alpine Ave. Golden Corral has shut its doors for good. Signs are pointing to yes... Golden Coral Buffet and Grill first opened 3461 Alpine Ave NW in 2010. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vegans Beware! These Are The 4 Best Steakhouses In Grand Rapids
If you like big, juicy, hunks of meat like Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation then this article is going to make you very happy. However, if you think meat is murder and can't bear the thought of eating a poor innocent animal then you might want to stop reading now.
Pickleball Legend Swings By Mary Free Bed To Teach Some New Moves
As a newcomer to West Michigan, I'm just learning about Pickleball. But, as someone who grew up with a ping pong table in their basement, I totally get why playing a large scale version of my favorite game has some real appeal. And I'm not the only one falling in...
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
What are The Scariest Haunted Attractions Near Grand Rapids?
With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, it's time to be terrified! What are the scariest haunted attractions near Grand Rapids? We have the list for you!. Here are the haunted attractions within about a 30-45 minute drive from Grand Rapids.... 1256 28th St., SW, Wyoming, MI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Incredible Graffiti Art Can be Found in Downtown Grand Rapids
So often we breeze through downtown Grand Rapids anxious to get to our destination and fail to look up...to "smell the roses" so to speak. We tend not to appreciate some of the either obvious or hidden art and beauty of our city. An example of that obvious but sort...
Grand Rapids Comic & Collectables Store to Appear in Season Premiere of Reality Show
It's always fun to lose yourself in a TV show you really love. I'm a massive fan of binging reality shows of all sorts, especially when it's something really niche that I can't find anywhere else. (We aren't going to talk about the three months during the pandemic that I got obsessed with a show about making swords on Netflix.)
West Michigan Ice Cream Shop Wins TripAdvisor’s ‘Travelers’ Choice’ Award
For the third year in a row, a West Michigan ice cream parlor has been ranked among the top ten percent of eateries!. Sherman's Dairy Bar in South Haven, Mich., announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. Each year, the Travelers' Choice...
The Grand Rapids Wooden Leg Murder: Fact Or Fiction?
The Grand Rapids Historical Society on Thursday night will take a deep dive into the killing that led to the haunting of the Michigan Bell building. A Long Standing Urban Legend Will Be Discussed At The GR Public Library Downtown. Julie Rathsack will present the Historical Society's findings on the...
Is This Viral Photo From Pulaski Days ‘Trashy’ Or Not?
The photo from a Pulaski Days location is making its rounds around Reddit, but the comments are divided. The Photo Shows A Man Putting His Hands Down His Partner's Pants. The candid photo first popped up in the Reddit r/trashy subreddit, and later made its way to the Grand Rapids subreddit.
GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell
Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
Where to See the Best Fall Colors in Kent County
We are just about at peak color in West Michigan. This upcoming weekend would be a great time to hop in the car and head out on a color tour. The Kent County Road Commission knows the roads in this area very well. Every year they publish a guide on just what roads to take to see the best fall colors in Kent County.
Fact or Fiction: Is This Gravestone in Battle Creek Cemetery Actually Crying?
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0