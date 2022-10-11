ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022

It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving West Michigan

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving West Michigan and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
97.9 WGRD

Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
PAW PAW, MI
97.9 WGRD

Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?

Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids

Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Grand Rapids Wooden Leg Murder: Fact Or Fiction?

The Grand Rapids Historical Society on Thursday night will take a deep dive into the killing that led to the haunting of the Michigan Bell building. A Long Standing Urban Legend Will Be Discussed At The GR Public Library Downtown. Julie Rathsack will present the Historical Society's findings on the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

GR's Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell

Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Where to See the Best Fall Colors in Kent County

We are just about at peak color in West Michigan. This upcoming weekend would be a great time to hop in the car and head out on a color tour. The Kent County Road Commission knows the roads in this area very well. Every year they publish a guide on just what roads to take to see the best fall colors in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

