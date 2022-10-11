ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Police search for suspects in recent Chicago Lawn armed robberies

CHICAGO - Police are searching for two suspects in recent armed robberies on Chicago's Southwest Side. There have been at least four incidents reported in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood this month when victims were robbed at gunpoint. The incidents happened at the below times and locations:. On Oct. 7 at...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com

New details emerge after woman is found dead inside her North Side freezer

New information was released Tuesday about a murder investigation that began Monday evening after Chicago police discovered the remains of a woman inside her home freezer. Brendan Deenihan, Chief of Detectives for the CPD, told reporters that investigators have “a long way to go.”. According to Deenihan, the victim...
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
fox32chicago.com

Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man stabbed to death inside East Side home

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night inside a home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Around 8:45 p.m., police say the male victim was stabbed in the chest and neck by another known male inside a home in the 10300 block of South Ave F. The...
fox32chicago.com

Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence

NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
Austin Weekly News

Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station

For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
wlip.com

Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed

(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
