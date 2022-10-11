Read full article on original website
Tenant charged after boarding house owner’s remains found in North Side freezer
CHICAGO — A woman has been charged after the remains of a boarding house owner were discovered in a North Side freezer Monday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69. On Monday at around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block […]
Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker's remains found in Far North Side freezer
The woman whose remains were found in her Far North Side apartment freezer has been identified and her tenant charged with murder.
fox32chicago.com
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police search for suspects in recent Chicago Lawn armed robberies
CHICAGO - Police are searching for two suspects in recent armed robberies on Chicago's Southwest Side. There have been at least four incidents reported in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood this month when victims were robbed at gunpoint. The incidents happened at the below times and locations:. On Oct. 7 at...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
New details emerge after woman is found dead inside her North Side freezer
New information was released Tuesday about a murder investigation that began Monday evening after Chicago police discovered the remains of a woman inside her home freezer. Brendan Deenihan, Chief of Detectives for the CPD, told reporters that investigators have “a long way to go.”. According to Deenihan, the victim...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
fox32chicago.com
Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord
Chicago police released new information Wednesday night regarding the murder and dismemberment of Francis Walker. Her tenant, Sandra Kolalou, has been charged.
fox32chicago.com
Maywood police search for man wanted in connection to death of 17-year-old student
CHICAGO - After one man was charged with the murder of a 17-year-old student, Maywood police are searching for a second suspect. Rigoberto Estrella, a 32-year-old from Melrose Park, was charged with first degree murder in the killing of Dyron Underwood. Underwood was killed on Sept. 16 in Maywood. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man stabbed to death inside East Side home
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night inside a home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Around 8:45 p.m., police say the male victim was stabbed in the chest and neck by another known male inside a home in the 10300 block of South Ave F. The...
Tenant arrested after dismembered remains of landlord found in her freezer
CHICAGO — Police took a suspect into custody after finding human remains in a freezer while investigating a report of a missing person. Investigators told The Associated Press that they believe the victim is the 55-year-old owner of the building, and that a suspect is in custody. Chicago Police...
Chicago police: Man found shot in crashed vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found in a crashed vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. Around 4:50 p.m., police say the unidentified man was discovered inside a vehicle that had crashed into a fence in the 100 block of East 133rd Street. The man had...
theeastcountygazette.com
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, Three Suspects Shoot Fire on a Guy After a Dispute
CHICAGO – On Monday night, a man was shot during an altercation on the Southwest Side of Chicago. At around 10:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, a 28-year-old man was shot and died during an altercation with three individuals. The guy was shot in the left...
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Side neighbors shocked to learn one of their own may have been slaying victim: 'I'm sick'
CHICAGO - When Greg moved to Arcadia Terrace about two years ago he quickly became friends with a woman walking her small terrier in the Northwest Side neighborhood. "Our dogs liked each other, and ever since then whenever I’d see her I’d say hi and chat," said Greg, who asked to be identified only by his first name.
fox32chicago.com
Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence
NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
Austin Weekly News
Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station
For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
wlip.com
Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed
(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
