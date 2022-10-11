ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 13

Joshuah Coughran
2d ago

Democrat claiming to be Republican endorsed a Democrat. There., I fixed it for you.

Reply
18
Related
KOLO TV Reno

New poll shows races for senator, governor remain tight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new USA Today/Suffolk poll shows the U.S. Senate and governor’s race in Nevada remaining tight. The survey was taken between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7. The poll released this week shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding at 2-percent edge over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto was supported by 46% of respondents, compared to 44% backing Laxalt.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Government
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada group launches voter protection hotline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group known as Nevada Democratic Victory has launched a new hotline for voters to access voter information. Voters can call 775-877-VOTE in any language. The hotline will accept all general election calls and operators will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Operators will...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
culinaryunion226.org

Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide

Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide - Las Vegas, NV – UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union is pleased to announce the unveiling...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada launches website for abortion access in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state of Nevada are launching a website related to abortion access in the state. The website, which can be found here, outlines the legality of abortion in the Silver State, how to report Crisis Pregnancy Centers, as well as the cost and types of abortions.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than...
NEVADA STATE
POLITICO

Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Democrat#House
2news.com

Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan

The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
NYE COUNTY, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
NEVADA STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds

Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

CNN poll: Republican candidates lead in 3 Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican candidates hold leads among likely voters in three statewide races, a new poll from CNN shows. In the race for U.S. Senate, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has 48% support among likely voters while 46% support Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Among registered voters, Cortez Masto holds a three-point lead, 47%-44%.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy