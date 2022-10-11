Read full article on original website
Joshuah Coughran
2d ago
Democrat claiming to be Republican endorsed a Democrat. There., I fixed it for you.
KOLO TV Reno
New poll shows races for senator, governor remain tight
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new USA Today/Suffolk poll shows the U.S. Senate and governor’s race in Nevada remaining tight. The survey was taken between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7. The poll released this week shows Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding at 2-percent edge over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto was supported by 46% of respondents, compared to 44% backing Laxalt.
Nevada stands alone as only battleground without a Senate debate before midterms
The two candidates in one of the country’s most competitive Senate races have no plans to debate before Election Day, making the contest an anomaly among battleground states this year. With less than four weeks until the Nov. 8 election, neither Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto nor her Republican...
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada group launches voter protection hotline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group known as Nevada Democratic Victory has launched a new hotline for voters to access voter information. Voters can call 775-877-VOTE in any language. The hotline will accept all general election calls and operators will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Operators will...
Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo
The country’s largest gun safety advocacy organization is jumping into Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial election with a $3.6 million media campaign attacking Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The post Gun safety organization launches $3.6 million ad campaign targeting Lombardo appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer files new complaint against Michele Fiore
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a complaint against Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, alleging illegal campaign contributions and a straw donor scheme. Fiore is running against Conine for his position as state treasurer as a Republican. Conine alleges Fiore’s campaign took contributions...
culinaryunion226.org
Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide
Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide - Las Vegas, NV – UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union is pleased to announce the unveiling...
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada launches website for abortion access in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state of Nevada are launching a website related to abortion access in the state. The website, which can be found here, outlines the legality of abortion in the Silver State, how to report Crisis Pregnancy Centers, as well as the cost and types of abortions.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada recovers all jobs lost during pandemic
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Data from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation shows the state of Nevada has recovered all of its jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Silver State has now reached an all-time high in jobs with 1.4 million, which is 3,000 more jobs than...
Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
2news.com
Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan
The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds
Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
KOLO TV Reno
CNN poll: Republican candidates lead in 3 Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican candidates hold leads among likely voters in three statewide races, a new poll from CNN shows. In the race for U.S. Senate, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has 48% support among likely voters while 46% support Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Among registered voters, Cortez Masto holds a three-point lead, 47%-44%.
Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave
An employee who was the assistant to the former director of Nevada state prisons is on paid administrative leave, according to the Department of Corrections.
Rural Nevada casino owner sues to allow sports betting at his Washington cardrooms
Maverick Gaming, which owns four casinos in rural Nevada, wants to add sports betting to its Washington cardrooms but is being blocked by state lawmakers and Indian tribes. The post Rural Nevada casino owner sues to allow sports betting at his Washington cardrooms appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
