The Catawba Ridge Copperheads capitalized on four first half turnovers by the Lancaster Bruins to quickly pull away for a blowout win 60-14. The win put Catawba Ridge at 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in Region 3-4A as they were led by a strong defensive game. Copperheads quarterback Tyler Fikis led the offense with two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. Running back Tyler Jones had two rushing scores as well. Fikis led with 120 yards passing on 10-for-17 throwing. Jones ran for 31 yards on 11 carries to lead the ground attack. Brady Ambrose caught three passes for 53 yards.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO