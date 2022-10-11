Read full article on original website
Meet Yam Banks, the constant presence in South Alabama’s ‘Swarm D’
Of all the players who have seen the field in South Alabama’s “Swarm D” since the beginning of the 2021 season, Yam Banks has been the lone constant. Banks has started all 17 games for the Jaguars the last two seasons at the “Husky” position, the Jaguars’ nomenclature for its nickel safety. Along with wide receiver Jalen Wayne on offense, he’s one of just two players to start every game of the Kane Wommack era heading into Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference home game vs. Louisiana-Monroe.
‘It’s clear what is at stake:’ Mary G. Montgomery can end playoff drought with win vs. Daphne
The enormity of Friday’s Class 7A, Region 1 matchup with Daphne hasn’t escaped first-year Mary G. Montgomery coach Zach Golson. “It’s a chance to get into the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, a chance to control our own destiny,” Golson said. “It’s clear what is at stake. We just have to focus and be the best we can.”
ASWA Prep Rankings: Which teams are climbing the polls heading into Week 9?
As the countdown to the playoffs begins in earnest, the top teams in the seven AHSAA classifications and the AISA remain the same this week. Auburn (7A), Saraland (6A), UMS-Wright (5A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill (3A), Fyffe (2A) and Elba (1A) are all No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings heading into the games of Week 9.
Foster problems, abortion resolution, coach Cheatham: Down in Alabama
The DOJ says some Alabama foster kids are discriminated against. Huntsville is debating a resolution that relates to Alabama’s abortion ban. Wenonah High School is naming its football field for Ronald Cheatham. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Tackling teacher shortages: Uncertified teachers fill holes in schools across Alabama, U.S.
As schools across the South grapple with vacancies, many turn to those without teaching certificates or formal training to serve students. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about 1 in 5 new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
Plans for Williamson High School 'on-campus' stadium hit a snag
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We are just a few weeks away from the end of the high school football regular season, and 5 Mobile County Schools are still lacking stadiums. Williamson alumni gathered Tuesday night at their alma mater to discuss with officials the construction delays of the 5-million-dollar football stadium project.
Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
Are Alabama teacher prep programs ready for the Literacy Act?
The Alabama Board of Education on Thursday will assess whether state teacher preparation programs are prepared to meet Literacy Act requirements and are teaching the science of reading. There’s a lot on the line for Alabama’s public teacher prep programs. Those that aren’t teaching nine hours of early reading coursework...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
3 Alabama BBQ Joints make top ranks + 3 more underrated restaurants we love
One thing about Alabama is that we know how to grill up some tasty BBQ. Southern Living has recognized three of our BBQ joints in their top 50. Keep reading to find out what are the top restaurants and which ones we think deserve to be on that list as well.
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
Michigan man allegedly burned semitrailers in Alabama, 7 other states
A Michigan man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he set 25 fires on semitrailers in eight states over more than two years, all belonging to the same trucking company, prosecutors said Wednesday. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning. A detention hearing...
Alabama college announces first woman to serve as president in its 192-year history
Mobile-based Spring Hill College will start the next year by establishing a bit of school history. For the first time in the school’s 192-year history, a woman will serve as a president. Mary H. Van Brunt, the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University in...
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Alabama NewsCenter — Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite
It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why. Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since...
The lure of south Alabama’s Storybook Castles and its characters
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a land not far away from the bustle of modern-day happenings is an enchanted place perfectly nestled and nearly hidden in downtown Fairhope. The whimsy of these castles attracts the curious looking for the unexpected. A glass bottle, a saw blade, a crab, exquisite art and a dish can be […]
