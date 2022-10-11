Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hypebeast.com
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
A pair of Levi's from the 1880s just sold for $76,000. They were found in an old mine and could be worn 'to get a Starbucks,' a vintage expert says.
"I'm still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them," Kyle Haupert, the 23-year-old buyer, told the Wall Street Journal.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘The holy grail of vintage denim’: Pair of Levi’s jeans from 19th century sells for $87,400 at auction
A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 19th century has been sold for $76,000 (£68.6k) at an auction in New Mexico.The Durango Vintage Festivus took place on 1 October and featured the listing of the rare denim jeans from Levi’s, which were found in an abandoned gold mine years ago.According to the auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and regarded as “the holy grail of vintage denim collecting.” The pants are in “good/wearable” condition, per the listing.The item was purchased by a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego...
ETOnline.com
Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches "Glam" Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fake Bag, Real Handcuffs: Long Island Boutique Owner Charged After $40M In Counterfeit Luxury Goods Discovered In Basement
A Long Island boutique owner is behind bars after over $40M in counterfeit goods was discovered inside including Dior, Louis Vuitton & more. In the modern age of Instagram and living your life to share and impress others luxury items are the easiest way to obtain attention on social media. From rented cars, rented jewelry, fake jewelry, rented clothes, fake clothes and AirBnB’s some people spend all their money to try and keep up an aesthetic for social media. The lengths people will go to have caused opportunists to open up lucrative businesses in an effort to make money from those faking the lifestyle. One route is renting luxury clothing but the greedy route is directly selling counterfeit luxury items. For one Long Island boutique owner, the greed to obtain money from those faking to fit in has landed her in jail.
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
'Holy grail of vintage denim collecting': Pair of Levi’s jeans from the 1880s sell for $87,000 at auction after they were found by a 'denim archaeologist' down abandoned New Mexico mine
A vintage pair of Levis from the 1880s found down an abandoned New Mexico mine have been sold at auction for a whopping $87,400 - among the most expensive pair of jeans ever sold. The pair of jeans, which were discovered some years ago by denim historian Michael Harris, in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boots Season Is Here, and Amazon Has Popular Styles for Up to 72% Off at the Prime Early Access Sale
Score your new go-to combat, Chelsea, or cowboy boots before the fall sale ends No shoe screams "fall" more than a pair of boots. But with all the wear and tear your favorite fall footwear gets each season, it's always a good idea to give your boot collection a refresh once the leaves start changing. The time to update your shoe rack is now, because Amazon just slashed prices on a wide variety of women's boots — but only for two days during the Prime Early Access...
ETOnline.com
Take an Extra 40% Off Jeans, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Staples at Madewell
Fall is underway and you might need a bit of a refresh on your fall outfits for the crisp cool days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive secret Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted fall staples. From bestselling denim to stylish cardigans and jackets, there's no fall essential that's not on sale at Madewell.
Inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s New Men’s Floor: 15 Designer Shop-in-Shops and 23 New Brands
Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled a newly revamped men’s advanced designer and contemporary floor at its Fifth Avenue flagship store in Manhattan. Debuting today, the 40,000-sq.-ft space on the seventh floor of the retailer’s landmark flagship has been completely transformed with 15 designer shop-in-shops and the addition of 23 new brands to the store. On Thursday, FN toured the remodeled space with Saks’ SVP/GMM of men’s, Louis DiGiacomo. A redesigned aisle path extends the entire floor, improving sight lines and flow of shopping experience. New flooring and lighting helps draw the eye all the way to the retailer’s Fifth Avenue-facing windows, which...
5 Top Luxury Retailers on the Shoes That Ruled Paris & Milan + The Trends You Will See Everywhere for Spring ’23
After a jam-packed European collections season in Milan and Paris, top retailers weigh in on their favorite collections, defining trends and new talent to watch. Rickie De Sole, Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director, Nordstrom Top Collections: “Gucci had a strong offering this season with something for just about everyone — from covetable crystal mules to beaded sandals to sharp white summer boots. Loewe’s most-talked-about shoe, the deflated balloons, caught everyone’s attention but the real star was the new pump.” Key Trend Stories: “The pump is back. We saw designers update the classic with new toe shapes and colors. We’re seeing a shift away from...
Designers send fabric waste here for a second life
FABSCRAP is a textile recycling nonprofit that works with designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta and more to reuse excess fabric and decrease waste in the fashion industry.
We Stalk Shopbop and Nordstrom Every Day—These 9 Brands Always Get Us Excited
If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom, bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes, our favorite brands get added to the retailers, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.
How Cult Denim Brand 3Sixteen Learned to Make More Than Just Great Jeans
Over the past decade, 3sixteen has built a cult following by innovating and experimenting on classic workwear while staying true to the garments’ origins. The brand has a knack for clever remixes: brushed cotton and Japanese selvedge alongside Indian khadi fabrics and sashiko embroidery. It even offers sofas upholstered in Horween leather from Chicago. The overriding theme is garments and objects that stand tough and age gracefully, becoming more interesting and personal over time. “The brand has evolved and changed over time with the tastes and interests of everybody involved in the company,” says 3sixteen’s lead designer, Wesley Scott. It’s gone...
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0