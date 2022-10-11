Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Related
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
recordpatriot.com
Redbird banners decorate Alton
ALTON – If you take a trip through Alton, you will now notice pictures of Alton athletes decorating various light poles, thanks to the Alton Athletic Association (AAA). In July AAA President Madeline Eades and AAA member Craig Lombardi sought the Alton City Council's blessing for the Alton Redbird Beautification Diversity Project in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
St. Louis forecast: More cool air in the future?
ST. LOUIS – It’s been a beautiful but cool fall weekend, with Sunday’s high temperatures getting back to a little above normal. There is a quick warmup on the way, with temperatures into the 80s on Monday. A cold front will swop in, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday.
KMOV
A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is getting a major refresh and is asking the community for input on its new look. Forest Park and the City of St. Louis are hosting a virtual open house this evening at 6:30 via Zoom. Residents have...
KMOV
Meet Nima: Our pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
AHS freshman wins Halloween Parade poster contest
ALTON — The East End Improvement Association Alton Halloween Parade Committee has named Alton High School student Stella Cowan as this year’s winner of the nonprofit organization’s annual Alton Halloween Parade poster contest. Cowan is a freshman in Lexa Browning-Needham's graphic principles class. Cowan's Jack O' Lantern...
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $299,500 in Waterloo
The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $299,500 and the next drawing is tonight.
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
abc17news.com
Red Flag Warning issued October 13 at 3:45AM CDT until October 13 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS St Louis MO
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Red Flag. Warning for strong west winds and low relative humidity, which is. in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA…In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 101 and 102. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
starvedrock.media
$20 million apartment, retail development underway in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE — The former headquarters for the Edwardsville fire and police departments will be redeveloped into a $20 million commercial development with apartments, retail and office space. Fireside Financial, an Edwardsville-based investment firm, is leading the development called The Station on Main, at 400-420 North Main Street. The site...
Road & Track
A Street Racing Atrocity Happened in St. Louis
A serious warning for R&T readers: a person dies in this video. A person who should still be here, ensuring all their bills are paid, their family is doing well, and that their job is getting done. A person who had hopes, dreams and a stockpile of memories. That that person is no longer here isn’t a tragedy, it’s an atrocity.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
recordpatriot.com
Carlinville woman to demonstrate lost art of spinning yarn
CARLINVILLE — Peggy Graham of Carlinville is one of an increasing number of people who practice spinning — a throwback to an earlier period in the nation’s history. “I mainly spin wool, but I also work with other materials,” Graham said. “I’ve used alpaca, cotton, angora rabbit and mohair, among others.”
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
Comments / 0