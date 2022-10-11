ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Redbird banners decorate Alton

ALTON – If you take a trip through Alton, you will now notice pictures of Alton athletes decorating various light poles, thanks to the Alton Athletic Association (AAA). In July AAA President Madeline Eades and AAA member Craig Lombardi sought the Alton City Council's blessing for the Alton Redbird Beautification Diversity Project in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.
ALTON, IL
#Columbus Day#Mct
FOX2Now

St. Louis forecast: More cool air in the future?

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a beautiful but cool fall weekend, with Sunday’s high temperatures getting back to a little above normal. There is a quick warmup on the way, with temperatures into the 80s on Monday. A cold front will swop in, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet Nima: Our pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbus, IL
Edwardsville, IL
recordpatriot.com

AHS freshman wins Halloween Parade poster contest

ALTON — The East End Improvement Association Alton Halloween Parade Committee has named Alton High School student Stella Cowan as this year’s winner of the nonprofit organization’s annual Alton Halloween Parade poster contest. Cowan is a freshman in Lexa Browning-Needham's graphic principles class. Cowan's Jack O' Lantern...
ALTON, IL
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
starvedrock.media

$20 million apartment, retail development underway in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — The former headquarters for the Edwardsville fire and police departments will be redeveloped into a $20 million commercial development with apartments, retail and office space. Fireside Financial, an Edwardsville-based investment firm, is leading the development called The Station on Main, at 400-420 North Main Street. The site...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Road & Track

A Street Racing Atrocity Happened in St. Louis

A serious warning for R&T readers: a person dies in this video. A person who should still be here, ensuring all their bills are paid, their family is doing well, and that their job is getting done. A person who had hopes, dreams and a stockpile of memories. That that person is no longer here isn’t a tragedy, it’s an atrocity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Carlinville woman to demonstrate lost art of spinning yarn

CARLINVILLE — Peggy Graham of Carlinville is one of an increasing number of people who practice spinning — a throwback to an earlier period in the nation’s history. “I mainly spin wool, but I also work with other materials,” Graham said. “I’ve used alpaca, cotton, angora rabbit and mohair, among others.”
CARLINVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century

The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

