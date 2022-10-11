ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 16

Jeanette Telencio Leggett
1d ago

The one thing that the ignorant Democrats have not been able to do yet, is take away our freedom to speak! I actually agree with Tommy Tubberville. We are all aloud to speak how we feel, and should not have to say I'm sorry for for voicing our opinions...

Reply
12
Jeffery Monroe
1d ago

You don't get no freaking Reparations.Hell they get enough already and cost a lot also My ancestors except for the Cherokee side didn't arrive until 20 years after the war.

Reply
3
Wayne Bradley
1d ago

The Democrat party is America's greatest ENEMY..........

Reply(4)
17
Related
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
State
Nevada State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Daily Beast

Trump Really Hates That a Black Woman Is Prosecuting Him

There is no one for whom Donald Trump holds more disdain than Black women. Even for a small, petty man whose presidency was almost singularly focused on insult-tweeting between golf and crimes, Trump seemed to reserve his greatest condescension and disdain for Black women, invoking racist and sexist language to demean their intelligence and capabilities.
POTUS
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Daniels
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Alabama State Chapter#The Democratic Party#Maga#Democratic Party Chair#House#Republican#The Alabama Naacp#About African Americans
The Independent

Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike

At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tommy Tuberville gives bull excrement a bad name

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s crude, ignorant, racist, fear-mongering rant about reparations is bull excrement. Apologies to bull excrement. It should be an embarrassment to Alabamians. Sadly, we’ve come to expect it. As a former Auburn football coach, walking into Black family homes to recruit players must have been hellish...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NAACP
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Alabama in voting rights fight

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled sympathy toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map in a case that could further erode a landmark voting rights law, drawing a skeptical response from its newest member, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy