Read full article on original website
Jeanette Telencio Leggett
1d ago
The one thing that the ignorant Democrats have not been able to do yet, is take away our freedom to speak! I actually agree with Tommy Tubberville. We are all aloud to speak how we feel, and should not have to say I'm sorry for for voicing our opinions...
Reply
12
Jeffery Monroe
1d ago
You don't get no freaking Reparations.Hell they get enough already and cost a lot also My ancestors except for the Cherokee side didn't arrive until 20 years after the war.
Reply
3
Wayne Bradley
1d ago
The Democrat party is America's greatest ENEMY..........
Reply(4)
17
Related
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
Commentary: Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement
Trump and company took their racist carnival show on the road, this time stopping in Minden, Nevada. Despite not running for re-election, Trump, joined by Republican elected officials like Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, riled up the base with misinformation and fear-mongering. The junior senator from Alabama decided he needed to...
Tommy Tuberville is racist. We knew that. How many other college coaches are like him? | Opinion
Yes, Tommy Tuberville is racist. Saying that isn't even controversial anymore. But the question is: How many other Tuberville's are out there?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doug Jones: Tuberville’s ‘racist rant ... harkens back to a really dark time’
Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones went live on Twitter Sunday night to discuss his successor Sen. Tommy Tuberville and his criticism of “pro-crime” Democrats at a rally over the weekend. “This is a bridge too far. This racist rant at a MAGA rally just can’t go uncalled out....
Daily Beast
Trump Really Hates That a Black Woman Is Prosecuting Him
There is no one for whom Donald Trump holds more disdain than Black women. Even for a small, petty man whose presidency was almost singularly focused on insult-tweeting between golf and crimes, Trump seemed to reserve his greatest condescension and disdain for Black women, invoking racist and sexist language to demean their intelligence and capabilities.
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tuberville’s ‘racist’ remark ‘embraced’ and ‘celebrated’ by ‘MAGA Republicans’: White House
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday highlighted Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s “racist” remark about Democrats wanting “reparation because they are pro-crime” to claim there is a distinction between how Republicans handle such comments and Democrats. “Here’s the difference between Democrats and MAGA Republicans. When...
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose more than $680,000 of his wife's income in filings over a decade ago has re-emerged as she is set to meet with the House of Representatives January 6 committee. Lawyer and conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas was paid $686,589 by...
Trump is hesitant to keeping campaigning for Herschel Walker in case the scandals around him get worse, report says
Trump is hesitant to campaign for scandal-hit candidate Herschel Walker, CNN reported. Per The Daily Beast, Walker paid for a woman to have an abortion despite wanting abortions banned. Walker's own son has criticized his campaign and alleged that he abused his mom. Former President Donald Trump is reluctant to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
Botched execution attempt: Alabama inmate endured needle torture, attorney says
An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
Tommy Tuberville gives bull excrement a bad name
Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s crude, ignorant, racist, fear-mongering rant about reparations is bull excrement. Apologies to bull excrement. It should be an embarrassment to Alabamians. Sadly, we’ve come to expect it. As a former Auburn football coach, walking into Black family homes to recruit players must have been hellish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Alabama in voting rights fight
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled sympathy toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map in a case that could further erode a landmark voting rights law, drawing a skeptical response from its newest member, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Black Alabamians Fear Their Voices Won't Be Heard in the Midterms as They Vote in Contested Districts
A court tossed out Alabama’s map for diluting Black voting power. Alabamians must vote in those districts next month anyway.
A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Thomas and Dawn Munn were each sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years probation, and 90 days of home confinement.
‘Time for him to be put into concussion protocol’: Alabama House Minority Leader responds to Tuberville’s controversial remarks
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville is under fire after comments made during a Donald Trump sponsored rally on October 8. The remarks were called "extremely racist and divisive" by Alabama's House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 16