Gunshot victim found on Holston Hills Road ID'd as 27-year-old Michigan man

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Knoxville police investigators are seeking information on the shooting death of a Michigan man found lying in the road southwest of the Holston Hills neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road next to the Holston River Park at around 8:30 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported finding an unresponsive man lying in the road, the spokesperson said in a press release.

Officers arrived on scene and located Brandon Smiles, 27, of Warren, Michigan, who had been shot at least one time. Smiles was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Smiles' death marks the 27th homicide of the year, with five since the beginning of September.

Recently:23-year-old Knoxville man killed in Park City shooting

There is no suspect information and the investigation is in the early stages at this time. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

