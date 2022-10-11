Read full article on original website
Healthline
Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment
“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
survivornet.com
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
‘My Eyes Just Started Randomly Shooting Up And Down’ And I Was ‘Spinning In Place Like A Top:’ Man, 29, Credits Faith And His Doctors For Surviving Cancer
Israel Lemus, of Houston, Texas, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer—known as glioblastoma multiforme—at the age of 29. Despite being told he would only have eight weeks to live, the Texan is celebrating six years after learning he had a golf size-growth on his brain. Glioblastoma...
A man who had headaches for years went to an optometrist when he started seeing black orbs. He was diagnosed with brain cancer and says the appointment saved his life.
A man was diagnosed with brain cancer after he got blurry vision and went to an optometrist. The optometrist found warning signs in the back of his eye, which can be caused by a tumor. Doctors diagnosed Matt Voice with brain cancer, and he had urgent surgery to remove 70%...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
New Study Shows Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Increase Risk of Cancer Mortality
In a large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), men and women who drank two or more servings of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) per day, compared to people who never drank, had a five percent increased risk of death from an obesity-related cancer, including gastrointestinal, postmenopausal breast, endometrial and kidney cancer. These results appear to be related to the higher body mass index (BMI) of the participants who regularly drank SSBs. BMI is a measure of body size, combining a person’s weight with their height, showing whether a person has a healthy weight. The study was published today in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
Medical News Today
A 3-minute test may help diagnose Parkinson's disease
Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s. It has no known cure. Scientists in the United Kingdom have developed a novel technique that may quickly and accurately identify Parkinson’s disease in its early stages. Their noninvasive test takes only three minutes to examine sebum...
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
nypressnews.com
‘Sleep disturbances’ could signal irreversible fatty liver disease
How to reduce your risk of cirrhosis and cirrhosis complications. The Cleveland Clinic suggests that HE can be prevented by cutting out alcohol and eating a healthy diet. Both of these factors can also help to stop fatty liver disease in its tracks if it has not progressed to cirrhosis yet.
scitechdaily.com
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
How many steps you need each day to prevent weight gain, according to a new study
Walking can lower the risk of diseases, keep off pounds, and help maintain weight loss. Scientists identified the optimal number of steps you need.
Dr. LaPook on new colonoscopy screening study
A new study raises some questions about how much colonoscopy screening reduces deaths from colon cancer. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook is a gastroenterologist and explains why the evidence can be confusing to patients.
