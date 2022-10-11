Folklorists say people invent mythologies and superstitions about the things that are most important to them. If that’s the case, fasteners must be pretty highly thought of. For example, the first century Roman Philosopher Pliny the Elder recommended hammering three iron nails into the lintel of a home’s doorway to protect against evil. Simply carrying an iron nail in your pocket is purported to protect you against harm from troublesome faeries, and thrusting iron nails into the ground supposedly has the power to cure everything from toothaches to epilepsy.

