Regenerative Rising Announces New Executive Director, Nisha Mary Poulose
LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005994/en/ Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
eGrocery Startups Push Niche Innovations to Swipe Share From Walmart, Amazon
As consumers increasingly look to digital channels to meet their grocery needs, small, specialized players are getting creative in their efforts to gain share from category giants by promising very specific benefits and advantages. But it’s not just customers that are taking note of the trend, as sustainability-focused eGrocer The...
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
lbmjournal.com
Introducing the LBM 40 Under 40
Every month, hundreds of LBM Journal readers share the business challenges they’re wrestling with in response to our Real Issues survey. One topic has been consistently dominant since these surveys began in 2011: attracting young talent to our industry. The graph below, from the 2020 LBM Journal Readership study,...
lbmjournal.com
Starting up a lien program
I am the owner of a lumber company that has been in business for over 100 years. We have never utilized the mechanics lien process much but are toying with the idea of implementing a preliminary lien notice program into our company. How would you go about this? We have long-standing relationships and are very community oriented. We don’t want to be viewed as “corporate” or that we don’t trust our customers.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — 5.3 billion phones to become waste in 2022
About 5.3 billion mobile devices worldwide are expected to fall out of use this year — and in most cases, experts believe they will end up in the garbage. The amount of resultant waste is so massive that if these smartphones were stacked on top of each other, they would climb about 31,000 miles, the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum warned.
Ambry Hill, eComchain Enable B2B eCommerce for Aircraft Parts Sellers
Software company Ambry Hill Technologies and eCommerce implementation company eComchain have partnered to provide sellers of aircraft parts with a B2B eCommerce storefront solution. The new solution will be part of VistaSuite, which is Ambry Hill Technologies’ cloud-based business management software for the aviation aftermarket industry, the two companies said...
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
3printr.com
Xaar Group drives next phase of transformation with appointment of new executives
Xaar, an inkjet printing technology Group, has strengthened its capability and experience with the appointment to its senior leadership team of Sue LaVerne as Chief People Officer and Karl Forbes as Group R&D Director. With Sue reporting to CEO, John Mills and Karl to COO, Graham Tweedale, the newly created roles will assist Xaar in the next phase of its transformation. They will add to the strength and experience of the wider leadership team, ensuring the Group delivers on its customer-focused strategy.
lbmjournal.com
Tractor Supply cleared to close on Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply has announced that it received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on its previously announced acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. The closing of the acquisition is anticipated to be completed on Oct. 12. The company will acquire a net 81 stores and divest the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC. The net purchase price of the 81 stores acquired and retained is approximately $238 million before working capital adjustments. The acquisition is anticipated to generate an estimated future tax benefit of approximately $20 million.
Optii Attends Maestro Accelerate 2022 User Conference
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today its sponsorship and participation in Maestro’s in-person annual user conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005296/en/ Optii’s integration with Maestro’s All-in-One Property Management Software delivers a powerful end-to-end operations solution that draws on the strengths of each technology to deliver productivity gains, improved team performance, and an overall better guest experience. Beyond the technology partnership, Optii is reaffirming its commitment to Maestro customers with its participation in the user-conference.
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
Retail Weekly: Consumer Demand Slows in Europe, MENA Accelerates Omnichannel
In the past week, observers of global retail trends have received the latest statistics from Eurostat, which show that retail sales in the EU fell 0.2% in August for a 1.3% year-on-year decline. A more significant decrease was observed in the eurozone, where the figures stood at 0.4% and 2.0%.
lbmjournal.com
Vesta Steel Siding® Now Available from Wausau Supply Co.®
The home’s first choice for architectural steel cladding. Designed to create an iconic building aesthetic that will look the same as the first day it was installed, Vesta Steel Siding® is competitive in every way to the classic and upkeep-heavy, wood shiplap. Long and narrow panel seams create a subtle reveal for a maintenance free solution that’s an investment owners can count on.
lbmjournal.com
Slower segment growth can still yield significant wins in the fastener category
Folklorists say people invent mythologies and superstitions about the things that are most important to them. If that’s the case, fasteners must be pretty highly thought of. For example, the first century Roman Philosopher Pliny the Elder recommended hammering three iron nails into the lintel of a home’s doorway to protect against evil. Simply carrying an iron nail in your pocket is purported to protect you against harm from troublesome faeries, and thrusting iron nails into the ground supposedly has the power to cure everything from toothaches to epilepsy.
Why Laser Photonics Shares Are Popping More Than 50% Today?
Laser Photonics Corp LASE, an industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems, said that Coca-Cola Co KO recently implemented its first CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in its manufacturing facilities. CEO Wayne Tupuola told Benzinga, “Coca-Cola’s use of our CleanTech Handheld Laser Blasting system in one of its many manufacturing plants...
Hims & Hers appoints Chief Communications Officer & VP of Fulfillment Operations
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has added two high-profile executives to its leadership ranks as the company continues to deliver improving financial performance, including rapid topline growth and increasing scale. Silicon Valley communications veteran Brian O’Shaughnessy has been appointed the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. Josh Krueger has been named VP of Fulfillment Operations, bringing over a decade of experience in fulfillment leadership roles at Walmart and Amazon.
salestechstar.com
Fortis Accelerates Momentum Behind Embedded Payments with Massive Growth, Enhanced Services and New Leadership
Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, surpassed $20 billion in commerce transaction volume, an 80% increase over the previous year, as they continue to scale as a market leader in embedded payments. In addition to this milestone, the company is expanding its fully integrated service offerings and enhancing the leadership team.
monitordaily.com
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance Partner to Launch Customer Finance Platform
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance partnered to launch a customer finance platform in Battle Motors Capital. It will be powered by ENGS Commercial Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, related companies and leaders in providing commercial finance solutions to equipment manufacturers and dealers. “Battle Motors Capital provides our customers with...
alpenhornnews.com
Global Connected Lighting Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026
The Connected Lighting Market Industry research forecast to 2021–2026 offers in-depth market information to help companies develop growth strategies and make better business decisions based on forecasts and market trends. The study’s marketing variables include the dynamic market structure, key players’ product offerings, their difficulties, technical innovation, roadblocks and hurdles, data on communication and sales, sales by country, risk, prospects, competitive landscape, growth strategy, and others. It delves extensively into the situation of the market, both now and in the future.
