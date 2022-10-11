ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Former VCU basketball player reported missing in Henrico

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
(Courtesy WTVR-TV)

Friends and family of former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player Rob Brandenberg are concerned about their loved one’s well-being.

The 30-year-old Henrico man, who has not been seen by friends and family in more than a day, was reported missing by his girlfriend.

A Henrico Police spokesperson confirmed the department took a missing person’s report. It was not immediately clear whether police planned to issue an alert in this case.

