Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Westwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Dana Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Searching for Suspect Following Pursuit in Aurora

The suspect was last seen around 8:00. (Aurora, Ind.) - Police are searching for a suspect following a pursuit in southeast Indiana. The pursuit started took place on U.S. 50 between Versailles and Dillsboro. The subject from pursuit was last seen near Indiana Avenue and Conwell Street on Aurora around...
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car reported stolen crashes in Dayton; Police searching for suspect

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a car that was reported stolen crashed in Dayton early Thursday. Around 3:13 a.m. crews were called to reports of a crash near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and Cherry Drive, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Once on scene crews found the...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Road in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Road in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Double Shooting In Paddock Hills

There was a double shooting in Paddock Hills according to the police. I pray that we put these guns down in these Cincinnati streets. Via Fox19 Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 […]
CINCINNATI, OH

