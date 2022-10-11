ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

A slimmer K.D. Johnson hopes to be more ‘explosive’ for Auburn hoops in Year 2

K.D. Johnson is unabashedly himself at all times. He’s a maniac on the hardwood — an absolute madman who can spark things on either end of the court and do it all with a delirious grin and meme-worthy facial expressions. He’s all gas, no brakes, but even Johnson will admit there’s something that was holding him back during his first season at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
Calhoun Journal

This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Oct. 10-15 Football Oct. 14 Anniston at Talladega Ashville at Oneonta Beauregard at Clay Central Beulah at Randolph County Coosa Cent. at B.B. Comer Dadeville at Childersburg Donoho at Spring Garden Elmore County at […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Calhoun Journal

Friday Scoreboard for Alabama Football

Calhoun County, AL –Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football scores from around Alabama; will be updated; includes results of Thursday night’s games. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Week 8 high school football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday and there are several exciting match-ups to look forward to. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 7A region as Huntsville (4-3) hosts Sparkman (4-3). In 5A, Leeds (7-0) will be on the road, as they take on […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Ac
montgomeryindependent.com

PCA wins first AHSAA area tournament championship with win over ACA

PRATTVILLE -- Prattville Christian swept Alabama Christian in straight sets to win its first-ever Alabama High School Athletic Association area tournament on Wednesday in the Prattville Christian gym. From 2012 through 2019, Prattville Christian was in the same area as perennial power Montgomery Academy and in 2020-21 was matched with...
PRATTVILLE, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 9

HELENA (6-1, 3-1) AT CALERA (3-4, 2-3) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera. Last week: Helena was idle while Calera beat Briarwood Christian 31-28 in double overtime. The skinny: Helena leads the series 5-1 and won last year’s game 31-21. Helena has qualified for the Class...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy