K.D. Johnson is unabashedly himself at all times. He’s a maniac on the hardwood — an absolute madman who can spark things on either end of the court and do it all with a delirious grin and meme-worthy facial expressions. He’s all gas, no brakes, but even Johnson will admit there’s something that was holding him back during his first season at Auburn.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO