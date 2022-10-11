Read full article on original website
Week 9 Prep Picks: Who wins the top high school football games in the state this week?
The Class 7A clash between No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Central-Phenix City highlights the statewide Week 9 high school football schedule. Can Keith Etheredge’s Tigers stay unbeaten against Patrick Nix and the Red Devils in Phenix City? That is one of the 20 picks made by our experts this week.
A slimmer K.D. Johnson hopes to be more ‘explosive’ for Auburn hoops in Year 2
K.D. Johnson is unabashedly himself at all times. He’s a maniac on the hardwood — an absolute madman who can spark things on either end of the court and do it all with a delirious grin and meme-worthy facial expressions. He’s all gas, no brakes, but even Johnson will admit there’s something that was holding him back during his first season at Auburn.
Prep volleyball: Faith, Ohatchee, Alexandria, Wellborn, Munford win area titles
Faith Christian won the Class 1A, Area 8 volleyball tournament Wednesday, beating Alabama School for the Deaf 25-12, 25-7, 25-15 and Wadley 11-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 at Faith. In regional play, the Lions will Central on Oct. 19 at Montgomery.
This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Oct. 10-15 Football Oct. 14 Anniston at Talladega Ashville at Oneonta Beauregard at Clay Central Beulah at Randolph County Coosa Cent. at B.B. Comer Dadeville at Childersburg Donoho at Spring Garden Elmore County at […]
‘It’s clear what is at stake:’ Mary G. Montgomery can end playoff drought with win vs. Daphne
The enormity of Friday’s Class 7A, Region 1 matchup with Daphne hasn’t escaped first-year Mary G. Montgomery coach Zach Golson. “It’s a chance to get into the playoffs for the first time in 20 years, a chance to control our own destiny,” Golson said. “It’s clear what is at stake. We just have to focus and be the best we can.”
Eddie Robinson Jr. explains why he apologized to Deion Sanders for post-game altercation
Eddie Robinson Jr. apologized to Deion Sanders because he was simply living by the rule he set for his team and program at Alabama State. The Hornets coach joined “College Football Live” earlier this week to explain why he released a statement Sunday, a day after tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State.
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama Football
Calhoun County, AL –Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football scores from around Alabama; will be updated; includes results of Thursday night’s games. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
Week 8 high school football schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 8 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday and there are several exciting match-ups to look forward to. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 7A region as Huntsville (4-3) hosts Sparkman (4-3). In 5A, Leeds (7-0) will be on the road, as they take on […]
PCA wins first AHSAA area tournament championship with win over ACA
PRATTVILLE -- Prattville Christian swept Alabama Christian in straight sets to win its first-ever Alabama High School Athletic Association area tournament on Wednesday in the Prattville Christian gym. From 2012 through 2019, Prattville Christian was in the same area as perennial power Montgomery Academy and in 2020-21 was matched with...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 9
HELENA (6-1, 3-1) AT CALERA (3-4, 2-3) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera. Last week: Helena was idle while Calera beat Briarwood Christian 31-28 in double overtime. The skinny: Helena leads the series 5-1 and won last year’s game 31-21. Helena has qualified for the Class...
Alabama Softball Opens Fall Schedule, Plays to Tie in Sand Mountain Showdown
The Crimson Tide will host Georgia Tech in a doubleheader Saturday at Rhoads Stadium.
