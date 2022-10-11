The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating the third person involved in a theft investigation just southeast of Tipton. The sheriff reports the third suspect has been identified as Timmy Whittle of Camdenton. He’s been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. Whittle currently has outstanding warrants out of both Maries and Miller counties for drug possession and burglary. Anyone who has information on this whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

MONITEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO