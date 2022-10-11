Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Charges filed against Columbia man suspected of murdering Jane Doe on city's north side
Charges are filed against a Columbia man who was arrested after the body of a woman was found hidden in a close on the city’s north side. Adam Conner, 37, was charged yesterday with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He’s being held without bond. Columbia Police...
abc17news.com
Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
kjluradio.com
UPDATE: Jefferson City man sought for Sunday stabbing
UPDATE: Mitchell Brown is in police custody. Jefferson City Police continue their search for a man accused of a weekend stabbing. Mitchell Brown, 24, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault resulting in serious injury and armed criminal action. The stabbing occurred late Sunday morning on Ashley Street....
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Charges pending against man accused of domestic assault in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Randdell Craig of Jefferson City was charged Thursday with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held with no bond. A man is taken into custody for a brutal domestic assault on Jefferson City’s east side. The JCPD reports they received a call Wednesday...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Police continue search for man who shot ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend
A Jefferson City man is facing multiple charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. Kevon Mason, 36, was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and armed criminal action. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at an apartment in the 900 block of Washington Street. Mason’s ex told police that...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged after young child found outside, alone, west of town
A Jefferson City woman faces drug and child endangerment charges after a young child is found outside, near the road, by neighbors. Jasmine Landis, 21, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded not guilty yesterday. She is being held without bond and has a bond review hearing scheduled for Friday.
Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Man injured in shooting on north side of Columbia
One man is taken to the hospital after a shooting on Columbia’s north side. The Columbia Police Department says officers were responding to a vehicle collision in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive Wednesday when they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The department did...
Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September. The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday. Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property The post Moniteau County deputies arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
kjluradio.com
Trial dates set for Boone County woman, man, accused of prostituting and raping disabled girl
Trial dates are set for a Boone County man and woman accused of prostituting and raping the woman’s disabled daughter. Renee Collins, 53, of Rocheport, is charged with second-degree child sex trafficking, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree accessory to rape, and child abuse or neglect. A Boone County judge has scheduled her jury trial for November 29. Her next court appearance is a pre-trial conference scheduled for next Tuesday.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 murder
A Columbia man accused of murder pleads guilty. Michael Stapleton pleaded down to one count of involuntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. He was sentenced last Friday to a total of 20 years in prison. In exchange for his plea, charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury were dropped, along with a second armed criminal action charge.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man sought for part in Moniteau County theft
The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating the third person involved in a theft investigation just southeast of Tipton. The sheriff reports the third suspect has been identified as Timmy Whittle of Camdenton. He’s been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. Whittle currently has outstanding warrants out of both Maries and Miller counties for drug possession and burglary. Anyone who has information on this whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man accused of fatal shooting at Shady Gators heads to trial next summer
A new trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of murder last spring at the Lake of the Ozarks. On Tuesday, a Camden County judge scheduled Chad Brewer for a trial to begin July 10, 2023. He’s charged with first-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Boonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder
A Cooper County man who admitted he fired one shot while wrestling for control of a rifle is sentenced. Kalynn Hendren, of Boonville, entered an Alford guilty plea to one count of second-degree attempted murder in July. He was sentenced last Friday to 12 years in prison. According to court...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Columbia PD investigating suspicious death on city's north side
UPDATE: Columbia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with this investigation. Adam Conner, 37, of Columbia, was arrested for second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. Conner was arrested without incident. Columbia Police are investigating a suspicious death on the city’s north side. The department...
kjluradio.com
Cooper County man sentenced in multi-jurisdictional stolen property case
A Cooper County man is sentenced on stolen property charges. James Haney, of Pilot Grove, pleaded guilty last Friday to four counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Haney was arrested in March after Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served...
kjluradio.com
One of Camden County's most wanted criminals arrested in Osage Beach
One of Camden County’s most wanted criminals is arrested after deputies serve a search warrant in Osage Beach. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a motel on Osage Beach Parkway Monday morning found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies say several people were involved with the vehicle and they developed probable cause to search for narcotics.
