The Guardian

Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown

Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
Yahoo!

Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide

Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric

Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
crowdfundinsider.com

Anchorage Digital Offers Staking in Partnership with Provenance Blockchain

Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank, has announced a partnership with the Provenance Blockchain Foundation to offer the staking of HASH tokens. Anchorage will provide access to its institutional clients to participate in the Provenance blockchain to collect rewards for securing the network. In March 2022, Provenance Blockchain selected Anchorage as its institutional banking custodian for HASH token holdings and treasuries.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
NASDAQ

Bear Markets Differentiate Those Who Understand The Long-Term Value of Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies have taken a massive hit this year, losing more than a trillion dollars in market capitalization since the most recent rally of 2021. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is off 70% from its November all-time high of nearly $69,000. In turn, Bitcoin’s sideways movement and dominance over the broader crypto market has triggered a domino effect, bringing the panoply of altcoins down with it.
coingeek.com

Portugal makes provision for digital asset tax in new budget draft

Lawmakers in Portugal have turned their sights on digital assets with a new tax regime being proposed against the asset class in the country’s new budget. The Assembleia da Republica released a budget draft that proposed a 28% income tax on digital assets for traders in the country. The...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech GoHenry Secures $55M for European Expansion

GoHenry, the UK-headquartered provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids, has secured $55 million in capital in order to fund its move into new markets. GoHenry has raised growth capital on a crowdfunding platform, pursuing multiple funding rounds on Crowdcube, raising almost £12 million.
