Bank confirms pension funds almost collapsed amid market meltdown
Pension funds managing vast sums on behalf of retired people across Britain came close to collapse amid an “unprecedented” meltdown in UK government bond markets after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the Bank of England has said. Explaining its emergency intervention to calm turmoil in financial markets last week,...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life as part of asset management deal
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) signed a partnership deal to manage certain investments for Resolution Life and has agreed to invest $500 million in the life insurance group, the companies said on Wednesday.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
Yahoo!
Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide
Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
crowdfundinsider.com
Anchorage Digital Offers Staking in Partnership with Provenance Blockchain
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank, has announced a partnership with the Provenance Blockchain Foundation to offer the staking of HASH tokens. Anchorage will provide access to its institutional clients to participate in the Provenance blockchain to collect rewards for securing the network. In March 2022, Provenance Blockchain selected Anchorage as its institutional banking custodian for HASH token holdings and treasuries.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s MarketFinance Secures £30M Credit Facility to Expand B2B Pay Later Offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, which claims to be one of the leading fintech credit and payments companies, has secured a £30 million credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, in order “to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs.”. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros,...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
bitcoinist.com
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
NASDAQ
Bear Markets Differentiate Those Who Understand The Long-Term Value of Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies have taken a massive hit this year, losing more than a trillion dollars in market capitalization since the most recent rally of 2021. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is off 70% from its November all-time high of nearly $69,000. In turn, Bitcoin’s sideways movement and dominance over the broader crypto market has triggered a domino effect, bringing the panoply of altcoins down with it.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Provides Digital Asset Custody, First Big US Bank to Offer Service
BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), one of the oldest banks in the US, has announced it will provide custody services for digital assets. On the bank’s home page, BNY Mellon proudly announces:. “Today, our Digital Asset Custody platform bridges digital and traditional assets. Tomorrow, as we continue our innovation journey, we...
Banks should manage heightened risks from crypto firm deposits –Fed’s Barr
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Banks that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should be aware of increased liquidity risks, particularly if firms are highly interconnected with other digital asset businesses, said Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's vice chair of supervision, in a speech on Wednesday.
coingeek.com
Portugal makes provision for digital asset tax in new budget draft
Lawmakers in Portugal have turned their sights on digital assets with a new tax regime being proposed against the asset class in the country’s new budget. The Assembleia da Republica released a budget draft that proposed a 28% income tax on digital assets for traders in the country. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Platform Bondora Launches New Market in the Netherlands
The team at Bondora is pleased to announce that borrowers in the Netherlands can now access their online and convenient financial services. By expanding to more countries, Bondora claims it can “help empower more people to live the lives they want with less financial stress.”. In just one week...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech GoHenry Secures $55M for European Expansion
GoHenry, the UK-headquartered provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids, has secured $55 million in capital in order to fund its move into new markets. GoHenry has raised growth capital on a crowdfunding platform, pursuing multiple funding rounds on Crowdcube, raising almost £12 million.
