Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina Andras
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Related
KMOV
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022
A 35-year-old Patoka woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of a stolen four-wheeler. Toshia Dodson of East Clinton is accused of taking the vehicle from Patoka on September 10th. The owner earlier recovered the four-wheeler on October 2nd. Dodson was arrested when coming to the sheriff’s department Tuesday night.
advantagenews.com
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical
What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
Violent brawl breaks out inside Ferguson Walmart Tuesday night
FERGUSON, Mo. — Violent, loud and dangerous fights were all caught on camera inside a Ferguson Walmart Tuesday night. Ferguson police said multiple customers, men and mostly women, fought in the packed store's front entrance. They attacked each other with objects, threw glass items and sprayed fire extinguishers. "It's...
Ferguson murder victim was targeted, police say
Investigators with the Ferguson Police Department believe a man who was shot and killed overnight was targeted.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
KMOV
North County police officers discuss woman stealing and crashing patrol car, hope viral video helps other cops
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In less than 10 seconds, North County Police Cooperative police officer Tony Moutray’s brand new patrol car was stolen and driven into a tree. “Making a buttonhook for the car is something that neither one of us anticipated, says Officer Moutray. “My pride is a little bruised. I hate to see the department lose a car but as far as embarrassment goes no I hope people can watch the video and learn any way they can with it.”
‘You’re not alone’ eyewitness describes harrowing moments comforting pedestrian killed in Overland
An eyewitness describes how he comforted the pedestrian killed in Overland Monday night during her last moments.
KMOV
31-year-old shot by police arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officers in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege he was waving a gun in downtown St. Louis and pointed it at an officer. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Deandre Lakes was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. A charging decision is pending, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
Decomposed body found in car in north St. Louis, deemed suspicious
An investigation is underway after police found a decomposed body inside a car Monday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Motorcyclist taken to St. Louis Hospital following weekend crash in Salem
A 31-year-old man who told Salem Police he was homeless has been airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital in the aftermath of a Saturday night motorcycle crash. Salem Police say 31-year-old Stephen Bryant left the 1500 block of Hawthorn Road and struck a tree. Responding officers saw the cycle on its side next to the tree.
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
Man found shot to death inside his Ferguson home early Tuesday morning
FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning. In a press release, the Ferguson Police Department said they were called to the area of North Elizabeth and Royal avenues just after midnight for a report of shots fired. When...
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
St. Louis American
The Execution of Kevin Johnson
“If I could speak to the McEntee Family, his wife, his kids, I would tell them that I’m sorry. If I could erase that day, I would.”. Those were the opening words in the “Kevin Johnson Clemency” video posted on the Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty’s (madpmo) website. Included in the 35-minute film is Johnson’s recollections about July 5, 2005-the day he, at the age of 19, murdered Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee.
Comments / 1