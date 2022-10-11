ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine

Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
Central Illinois Proud

Stakeholders discuss improving transportation on the Illinois River

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois River is considered one of the heaviest-traveled port areas in the country. That’s why stakeholders met in Peoria on Wednesday, to discuss ways transportation could be improved. State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) said barges on the river deliver more than agricultural products...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge

About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’

Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois fire departments receive Illinois American Water grants

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water has selected over 90 Illinois fire departments throughout their service area as recipients of the 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations. This year,...
Central Illinois Proud

Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act

In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois. The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most attention.
