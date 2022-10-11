Read full article on original website
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
Report: Illinois drivers expect $6K cash to switch to electric car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new survey, the average Illinois driver would expect a $6,073 payment from the government to get them to switch to an electric vehicle (EV). The survey was conducted by Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach and asked drivers across the country how much compensation they would expect to get them […]
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of us being under a Red Flag Warning so I wasn't sure what that meant. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim.
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
Dumb Illinois Criminals Learn How Not To Steal ATM Machine
Illinois is full of dumb criminals that try to pull off stupid crimes and here is the latest ridiculous incident. If I had the opportunity to speak with a criminal in Illinois before they attempted a job, my advice would be very simple and to the point. Don't do it. Seriously, it is definitely not worth it. Let's be honest, the likelihood of actually pulling off it is not good. You're going to end up in jail.
Illinois a top state for flood damaged vehicle resales
While Florida works to rebuild, there is a consumer warning sweeping across the country. A new report found that Illinois is one of the top 10 states where flood damage vehicles wind up for resale.
Central Illinois Proud
Stakeholders discuss improving transportation on the Illinois River
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois River is considered one of the heaviest-traveled port areas in the country. That’s why stakeholders met in Peoria on Wednesday, to discuss ways transportation could be improved. State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) said barges on the river deliver more than agricultural products...
Tornado spotted touching down in southern Wisconsin
A tornado has been reported in southern Wisconsin where there is a warning in effect until 1 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Lake County until 1:30 p.m.
22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. No money was taken, but the keys to 22 plow trucks were. Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Inc. Seal Coating & Snow Plowing, said that they he does not understand why he […]
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
Oregon bowhunter accused of illegally killing whitetail deer
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon man, Brandon Miller, 28, has been accused of illegally killing a whitetail deer with a bow and arrow. According to the Oregon Police Department, at 7:32 p.m. on October 3rd, officers arrested Miller on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. During the arrest, officers issued citations for violation of Illinois […]
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
NBC Chicago
High Levels of Potentially Cancer-Causing Chemical Sprayed on Produce in Illinois: Data
A potentially cancer-causing chemical found in weed killer is being sprayed on produce across the country, but data obtained by NBC News found that the some of the highest levels are recorded in parts of Illinois and the Midwest. That chemical is glyphosate — a key ingredient in Roundup.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
House, car damaged in Freeport shooting on Tuesday
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said they are seeking the public’s help to catch a man who fired shots at houses and cars at W. Clark and N. Cherry on Tuesday. According to police, a black male suspect, wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants, was seen running across the street, firing shots as […]
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois fire departments receive Illinois American Water grants
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water has selected over 90 Illinois fire departments throughout their service area as recipients of the 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations. This year,...
Central Illinois Proud
Two views on Illinois’ new SAFE-T Act
In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois. The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most attention.
