How to Eat Your Way Through Wisconsin's Best Supper Clubs
Supper clubs got their start in London in the 1880s, as late-night, members-only establishments where the theater community went for post-performance food, drinks, and dancing. The idea took root at out-of-sight roadhouses and speakeasies in the United States during Prohibition, and then as more elegant iterations, which flourished across the United States in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
Final 4 announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- Only four products remain in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, and half of them are from Northeast Wisconsin. After competing in Manufacturing Madness -- a bracket-style tournament -- just four Wisconsin-made products will move on in this final round of voting. The two Northeast Wisconsin products...
Jolly Good is Eliminated in Semi-Final Round of Wisconsin’s “Coolest Things”
Jolly Good Soda is done with its run in a contest to decide the “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin.” The competition is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group in an annual contest that will conclude at 12:00 noon on October 19th. The winner will be announced later that day at the WMC’s Business Day in Madison.
Fall colors in Wisconsin – when to see the peak leaf color change
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin is known for their beauty during fall because of the changing colors. “Peak” colors of the changing leaves are when the leaves give off a redder huge. However, different parts of Wisconsin see these “peak” leaves at different parts within fall.
Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
'It's my happy place': 22-year-old Wisconsin farmer sees success in the meat industry
UNION GROVE, Wis. — A young farmer in Wisconsin is seeing success in seven figures. A local Union Grove farmer started his business at 16 and with a lot of hard work he has found success at just 22-years-old. Justin Miklascewski has been around animals his whole life. He was involved at fairs while showing pigs and other livestock.
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
Wisconsin lineworker returns from Florida after Ian recovery efforts, many groups still sending support
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two weeks ago Wednesday, people in Florida were hunkered down as Hurricane Ian slammed the Gulf Coast. The category 4 hurricane caused a massive amount of damage. When images and videos of the damage reached Wisconsin, it led many to want to help, including some who headed down south. “You hear how bad the storm was....
Tornadoes sweep across Wisconsin, 21K without power
SERIES OF TORNADOES SWEPT ACROSS WISCONSIN LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON–21,000 REPORTED WITHOUT POWER THERE–TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN BUT THREAT HAS MOVED OUT OF THE STATE–55MPH WINDS ACCOMPANIED THUNDERSTORMS SWEEP ACROSS WAUCONDA IN ILLINOIS PROMPTING A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR A TIME IN NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY–
Fall colors: Parks and trails edition
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin offers plenty of opportunities to experience the outdoors through parks and trails. And no time of year is better than autumn for exploring. FOX 11 viewers have been sharing many photos of the colorful leaves at parks and trails. Share your own fall colors photos and...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
Beef Taco Meatballs recipe from Wisconsin Beef Council
(WFRV) – Spice things up in the kitchen with a fun and easy recipe your kids will want to help with. Local 5 Live viewers get a look at how to make Beef Taco Meatballs with Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.
Fall foliage nearing peak for some in Northeast Wisconsin
Beautiful blue skies made a perfect backdrop for the fall foliage at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico on Monday. Plenty of golden yellows are coming out around the Interpretive Center, with some orange and red splashes. It's a big reason why some, like Brittany Walczyk and her children, were coming...
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
