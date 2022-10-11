Read full article on original website
Seneca man devoted to service as both a pastor and firefighter
SENECA, Mo. — A Godly relationship has always been important to Colorado native, Ty Dawson. His father was a church pastor, and instilled in Dawson the importance of faith, family and God, at a young age. A love for God would send Dawson on the path of service, while continuing to live in southwest Colorado, […]
fortscott.biz
The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott
Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
columbusnews-report.com
Gaithers are Farm Family of the Year
Recipients of the Cherokee County Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year Award were Jim and Andrea Gaither. The award was presented by Jay Evans during the Farm Bureau’s Annual meeting. The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic…
fortscott.biz
Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in
Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
kfdi.com
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
Fort Scott airs out pungent problem; announces November sludge cleanup
For those that live or drive through Fort Scott, Kansas, you may be aware of a sewer-like odor filling the air.
columbusnews-report.com
Homecoming royalty 2022
Homecoming royalty 2022 has been announced by Riverton High School. Morgan Compton, senior was crowned Queen during a pre-game coronation Friday, October 7. She is the daughter of Dr. James and Debbie Compton. She was escorted by Senior A.J. Buschman. Buschman is the son of Keith and Abby Buschman.
Via Christi medical clinic to close in Fort Scott, another will move in
Ascension Via Christi is closing a clinic in Fort Scott - but another medical clinic plans to step in.
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday.
3,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Ottawa County raid
Authorities eradicate and dispose of thousands of pounds of illegally grown marijuana in rural Fairland, Oklahoma.
kmuw.org
Going Out In Elk City
Listen for music from Modechai by Khruangbin as well as selections from GA-20’s Crackdown. Space Force is the latest release from Todd Rundgren and features contributions from Sparks, Adrian Belew, and Thomas Dolby. We’ll hear selections from it the 2018 remix of Pink Floyd’s Animals. Wednesday, October...
McDonald Co. authorities issue warrant for former pastor accused of rape
McDONALD CO., Mo. — McDonald County, Missouri authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former pastor accused of rape. They’re looking for Raymond Lambert II of Washburn. Court documents show that he’s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl during the summer of 2013. She just reported it this past August. The victim told investigators she was visiting relatives near...
kggfradio.com
Two Arrested During Increased Overnight Patrol in Parsons
Due to an increase in calls about suspicious activity during the overnight hours over the last few months, Parsons Police Officers have stepped up their nighttime enforcement. Last night, an officer made two stops that yielded two arrests. The first arrest was 38-year-old Timothy James Robinson who was arrested on...
Spookhouse List from Joplin News First, NOT kid-friendly
JOPLIN METRO AREA — We have compiled a list of area spook houses and haunts linked to directions to make your night of terror with friends a little easier. This list only includes intense locations. We do NOT recommend for kids. Click for our KID FRIENDLY list, it’s called Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First. Joplin News...
921news.com
Linn County Death Investigation
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek. The body was reported to be found in a hay field.
Lawrence County Record
Dunham gets 15 yeas for robbery, other felony charges dropped.
Murder, other felony charges dropped, Dunham gets 15 years for robbery. Dunham wore sunglasses, shoes of murder victim during questioning. A Mt. Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbing murder victim Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. Siera Dunham received the sentence as part of a plea bargain at the Jasper County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.
columbusnews-report.com
Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced
Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:28 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a past-tense shoplifting. A report was taken. 22:58 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a past-tense shoplifting. 18:28 – An officer was dispatched to Bamboo, 209 N. Main St., in reference to a check well being....
