Girl Who Vanished From Colorado High School Football Game Found, Might Have Been Eluding Police

MEGA; Boulder police

A girl in Colorado who vanished after a high school football game might have been actively trying to stay hidden from police, Radar has learned.

Chloe Campbell , 14, who went missing on Sept. 30, was located Oct. 10. She was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation after being found in a Thornton home that is approximately 30 miles from where she lives, according to Boulder police.

Campbell's parents were notified, though investigators so far aren't sharing many details as to what happened. “While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said that police do not think the girl was held against her will. There were several sightings of her, and she was believed to have had many discussions with friends, giving police information that she was alive.

“There are indications that considerable steps were being taken by Chloe to avoid contact from law enforcement as well as her family,” he said. “We, however, had indications that she was alive throughout the week, and we are relieved that she has been located.”

Redfearn said officers worked with the FBI to get further information that helped them locate Campbell in Thornton. Police say she had "no readily noticeable injuries" when they found her. An Amber Alert was not issued for Campbell, though her father did file a missing person report on Oct. 1, when she didn't come home after the football game from the night before.

Last weekend, the family of Campbell said it was shown a Snapchat image that showed her "injured and unwell." That photo was not shared with the media, and it wasn't referenced by police.

Redfearn said charged could be filed if they investigation leads police to someone who is responsible for Campbell's disappearance according to crimeonline.com .