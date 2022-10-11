Mrs. Candida “Bita” Rodriguez, age 80, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born December 1, 1941, in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. Mrs. Rodriguez attended the Potters House Fellowship in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a C.N.A. and Dental Hygienist, and later retired from Walmart. She loved the Lord and was a Prayer Warrior, having a specific time daily that she spent with the Lord in prayer and reading her Bible, which was not to be interrupted. “Bita” was always ready with some Biblical advice or council. She was an amazing cook, especially Puerto Rican cuisine, loved to cook for her family, and will be remembered for always making Arroz con Gandules for all the holidays and special occasions. She was also the “Official Family Chocolate Milk Maker”. She loved flowers and playing Bingo with friends. “Bita” was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, a strong, spirited, feisty lady, who could best be described as “The Family Matriarch and Rock”. She was respected by all who met her, loved by all who knew her, and will be missed by all.

