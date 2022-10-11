Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Related
bbbtv12.com
Duff D. Broome, 66
Born in Covington, Kentucky on April 9, 1956, Duff D. Broome grew up and attended school in Oak Ridge. His parents, Bob and Frances grew up in Kentucky. Of the six siblings in his family, Duff is survived by Tony Broome of Clinton, Robin Livesay of Midland, Michigan, Mary Phillips of Beech Grove, Paul Broome of Oak Ridge, Anne Coker of Knoxville, and Joseph Broome of Knoxville. He was predeceased by his father Robert Broome of Oak Ridge, TN.
bbbtv12.com
Candida “Bita” Rodriguez, Rockwood
Mrs. Candida “Bita” Rodriguez, age 80, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born December 1, 1941, in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. Mrs. Rodriguez attended the Potters House Fellowship in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a C.N.A. and Dental Hygienist, and later retired from Walmart. She loved the Lord and was a Prayer Warrior, having a specific time daily that she spent with the Lord in prayer and reading her Bible, which was not to be interrupted. “Bita” was always ready with some Biblical advice or council. She was an amazing cook, especially Puerto Rican cuisine, loved to cook for her family, and will be remembered for always making Arroz con Gandules for all the holidays and special occasions. She was also the “Official Family Chocolate Milk Maker”. She loved flowers and playing Bingo with friends. “Bita” was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, a strong, spirited, feisty lady, who could best be described as “The Family Matriarch and Rock”. She was respected by all who met her, loved by all who knew her, and will be missed by all.
bbbtv12.com
Teddy Philip Oran, Tellico Plains
Mr. Teddy Philip Oran, age 81, a resident of Tellico Plains, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Kingston, Tennessee. Teddy was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a retired Painter. He was a good Father and Papaw and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar Ray Oran and Agnes Nell Hood Oran; wife, Billie Sue Oran; and several brothers and sisters.
bbbtv12.com
Drucilla Gates, Kingston
Drucilla Gates age 77 of Kingston, TN passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in 1945 in Livermore, KY to Walter and Valna Babb Ford. Drucilla attended Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston. Survived by sons: Doug Gates of Medford, OR, and Dan Gates of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bbbtv12.com
Oran Stuart Bazel, 68
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Oran Stuart Bazel crossed over peacefully. He was born November 26, 1953, to the late James E. and Norma C. Bazel in Harriman, TN. He graduated from Harriman High School in 1971. While in high school, he was an outstanding student-athlete and received a football scholarship to East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. He studied Accounting and Computer Studies at the University of Maryland, Europe. He also studied at the Community College of USAF.
bbbtv12.com
James “Freddy” Helton, 83
James was born in 1938 in the Fountain City area of Knoxville, TN. He passed away on Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022, in Knoxville, TN as the result of a short illness. His career as a heavy equipment operator started at an early age and he enjoyed his time working for Caterpillar Tractor Proving grounds in Peoria Il. After retirement, he moved back to Tennessee to work on his farm and spend time with his family.
bbbtv12.com
Lillian Faye Yakel, 87
Lillian Faye Yakel, age 87, went to be with the Lord, Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born September 23, 1935, in Oliver Springs to parents Lawrence Alonzo & Bessie Anna Loveday. Faye became a Christian at 10 years of age while attending Bible School at Fonde Baptist Church in Fonde, Kentucky. She treasured the place where she found the Lord and saw to the needs of her first church for the rest of her life. Faye moved to Oak Ridge after graduating from high school. She became a member of Robertsville Baptist Church, where she served for many years, working with 9- and 10-year-old children in the Training Union and singing in the choir. Faye worked as a bookkeeper for Downtown Hardware of Oak Ridge, worked at the Anderson County Courthouse, and eventually, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where she spent the last 17 years of her career in the Metals and Ceramics Division.
bbbtv12.com
Roe Clifford “R.C.” Garrett, Caryville
Mr. Roe Clifford “R.C.” Garrett, age 78 of Caryville, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Gennevive Carter Garrett. He is survived by his wife: Linda Brown Garrett. One brother: James and Pat Garrett of Morristown.
RELATED PEOPLE
bbbtv12.com
Roane County Commission to meet next Monday the 3rd Monday instead of usual time this evening
The Roane County Commission, which is normally scheduled to meet this evening has postponed the meeting until next Monday due to today’s Columbus Day Holiday. The Roane County Commission will now meet next Monday, October 17, at 7pm. Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been...
bbbtv12.com
Charles “Charlie” Edward Bowling, Clinton
Charles “Charlie” Edward Bowling, age 78, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on October 8th, 2022, at NHC of Oak Ridge, Tn. Charles was a retired Union Welder. Born Dec. 24, 1943, he was the son of the late William Edward and Lorine Mary Rhea Bowling. Charles is preceded...
bbbtv12.com
Loretta Joyce (Walker) Boyd, Harriman, December 8, 1940 – October 10, 2022
Mrs. Loretta “Bubba” Boyd, age 81 of Harriman, passed away at her home on October 10, 2022. She was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Loretta retired from K-25. She loved music, yard sales, crocheting, enjoying life, and she loved being “Bubba” to everyone.
bbbtv12.com
Raymond Tyler Gilliam, 37
Raymond Tyler Gilliam, age 37 passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Tyler beloved son of Alice Gilliam and the late Robert Glenn Gilliam was born on September 26, 1985. In addition to his father, Tyler is preceded in death by his grandparents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bbbtv12.com
Julie “Susie” King, Oakdale
Julie “Susie” King age 57 of Oakdale passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was of the Baptist Faith. Susie worked for 30 years at Energy Solutions. She enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents James and Brenda Kittrell, grandmother Julie Evelyn Kittrell, brother-in-law Adam King, and sister Michelle Kittrell.
bbbtv12.com
Tina Underwood, Harriman
Ms. Tina Underwood, 63, of Harriman, passed on October 5, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She worked at Roane Hosiery mill for many years. She is preceded in death by her mother: Margie Underwood. Grandfather: James Underwood. Grandmother: Frankie Adcox Underwood. Brother: Jim Underwood. And several aunts...
bbbtv12.com
Loretta W. Boyd, Harriman
Ms. Loretta W. Boyd, age 81 of Harriman, passed at her home on October 10, 2022. She was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Loretta retired from K-25. She loved music, yard sales, crocheting, enjoying life, and she loved being “Bubba” to everyone. She was...
Comments / 0