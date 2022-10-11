ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

On3.com

Everything Lane Kiffin said during SEC Teleconference ahead of Auburn

The middle of the 2022 college football season is here. No. 9 Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin are set to begin the back half of its schedule on Saturday. Welcoming Auburn (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) to Oxford on Saturday, the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) return home before setting off on a two-game road trip to LSU and Texas A&M to close out October.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Tommy Tuberville gives bull excrement a bad name

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s crude, ignorant, racist, fear-mongering rant about reparations is bull excrement. Apologies to bull excrement. It should be an embarrassment to Alabamians. Sadly, we’ve come to expect it. As a former Auburn football coach, walking into Black family homes to recruit players must have been hellish...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Nick Saban again nation’s highest-paid college football coach

Nick Saban is the nation’s highest-paid college football coach for a third straight year, according to data released by USA Today. Now in his 16th season with the Crimson Tide, Saban’s total pay for 2022 is $10.957 million, according to USA Today. Dabo Swinney was No. 2 followed by Kirby Smart.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey declares October HBCU Month in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation Oct. 3 declaring the month as HBCU Month. The signing makes Alabama the first state in the country, leaders say, to dedicate a month to recognize Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “The recognition of these elite historic institutions by Governor Ivey is significant,” Dr....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tackling teacher shortages: Uncertified teachers fill holes in schools across Alabama, U.S.

As schools across the South grapple with vacancies, many turn to those without teaching certificates or formal training to serve students. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about 1 in 5 new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
ALABAMA STATE
