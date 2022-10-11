Read full article on original website
Rece Davis explains Tennessee’s hatred for Alabama: ‘They think they’re back’
Not since 2006 have the Tennessee Vols savored the sweet taste of victory or the stench of a good cigar when it comes to their annual rivalry with Alabama. The rivalry has been anything but after the Crimson Tide has won 15 straight, but this one feels a little different.
SEC Round-Up: Georgia Fans Not Interested in Paying to See Dawgs Take on Vandy
Florida hosts first official visitors since June, Bryce Young on a pitch count, Auburn in basketball mode, Gamecocks ride high of beating Power 5 team, former Tiger signs with NBA's Pelicans, Fisher addresses no-call, and more
Everything Lane Kiffin said during SEC Teleconference ahead of Auburn
The middle of the 2022 college football season is here. No. 9 Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin are set to begin the back half of its schedule on Saturday. Welcoming Auburn (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) to Oxford on Saturday, the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) return home before setting off on a two-game road trip to LSU and Texas A&M to close out October.
Tommy Tuberville gives bull excrement a bad name
Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s crude, ignorant, racist, fear-mongering rant about reparations is bull excrement. Apologies to bull excrement. It should be an embarrassment to Alabamians. Sadly, we’ve come to expect it. As a former Auburn football coach, walking into Black family homes to recruit players must have been hellish...
Nick Saban again nation’s highest-paid college football coach
Nick Saban is the nation’s highest-paid college football coach for a third straight year, according to data released by USA Today. Now in his 16th season with the Crimson Tide, Saban’s total pay for 2022 is $10.957 million, according to USA Today. Dabo Swinney was No. 2 followed by Kirby Smart.
Paul Finebaum on Alabama: ‘It does seem like this program has slipped’
Paul Finebaum contends Alabama football program “has slipped” as the No. 3 Crimson Tide prepares for its top-10 battle at Tennessee on Saturday. It sounds like some of that “yummy” rat poison Nick Saban has mentioned in the past. The SEC Network analyst joined me Thursday...
Brent Musburger still jokes with Brian Kelly about Katherine Webb, says he deflected from Notre Dame loss
As Brent Musburger sees it, he did Brian Kelly a solid. It was in 2012 when Kelly, the head at Notre Dame, led his Irish into a slaughter against Alabama in the 2012 BCS national championship game. You don’t remember the score (it was 42-14), and that’s the point.
A slimmer K.D. Johnson hopes to be more ‘explosive’ for Auburn hoops in Year 2
K.D. Johnson is unabashedly himself at all times. He’s a maniac on the hardwood — an absolute madman who can spark things on either end of the court and do it all with a delirious grin and meme-worthy facial expressions. He’s all gas, no brakes, but even Johnson will admit there’s something that was holding him back during his first season at Auburn.
Alabama-Tennessee fan rap battle might be bigger than the upcoming SEC showdown
Miami already tried him. Now it’s Tennessee’s turn. University of Alabama English instructor Brian Oliu came out of rap battle retirement after a Volunteers fan dropped a lyrical bomb on TikTok, challenging Crimson Tide fans ahead of Saturday’s SEC showdown in Knoxville. Shirtless and with an absolutely...
Gov. Kay Ivey declares October HBCU Month in Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation Oct. 3 declaring the month as HBCU Month. The signing makes Alabama the first state in the country, leaders say, to dedicate a month to recognize Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “The recognition of these elite historic institutions by Governor Ivey is significant,” Dr....
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training
Tackling teacher shortages: Uncertified teachers fill holes in schools across Alabama, U.S.
As schools across the South grapple with vacancies, many turn to those without teaching certificates or formal training to serve students. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about 1 in 5 new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
