Students at RISE Center
Students at RISE Center in Columbus have a new library and student Faith Cross looks over the books available on the table in the new library area. The library was donated by the family in memory of Frank and Thelma Hermann, of Garnett.
Homecoming royalty 2022
Homecoming royalty 2022 has been announced by Riverton High School. Morgan Compton, senior was crowned Queen during a pre-game coronation Friday, October 7. She is the daughter of Dr. James and Debbie Compton. She was escorted by Senior A.J. Buschman. Buschman is the son of Keith and Abby Buschman.
All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf Festival 2022 has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 👉🏼 CLICK HERE Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. COVID shook things up the past two years canceling...
Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced
Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
Ben Stout, 84, Columbus
Ben Oliver Stout 84, of Columbus, lost his battle with cancer 12:54 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Columbus. Born February 9, 1938, in Parsons, Ben was the son of Ernest B. Stout and Ruth Naoma Kepner. Ben and Edith “Marie” Carter were united in marriage November 15, 1964, at Mesquite, Texas. She preceded him in death September 9, 2014. Ben retired from the Cherokee County Road…
Mary Buckner, 77, Quapaw, Okla.
Mary N. Buckner, 77, of Quapaw, Okla., died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Global Higher Nursing Center in Quapaw, Okla. Born October 29, 1944 in Los Angeles, Calif., Mary, was the daughter Floyd and Edith (Parson) Charles. They preceded her in death. Mary and William Buckner were united in marriage October 27, 1984, in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He preceded her in death in 2008. Mary was formerly…
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in
Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
Girls golf team wins regional
Extracted from Newspapers at the Genealogy Library 25 Years Ago October 9 - 15, 1997 Winners of the Little Mr. and Miss Columbus drawing were: $100 gift certificate, Sandra Stanley; $50 gift certificates, Pat Simpson and Tassie Turnbough. Gary, Martha and Mary Kate Duffin, of Liberty, Mo., announce the birth of their daughter and sister, Maggie Ann, on September 9, 1997. The paternal…
Gaithers are Farm Family of the Year
Recipients of the Cherokee County Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year Award were Jim and Andrea Gaither. The award was presented by Jay Evans during the Farm Bureau’s Annual meeting. The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic…
120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid. Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home. There are two cats that are...
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
Area Accident Report
A one-vehicle accident occurred October 10 at approximately 10 a.m. on Missouri 171 a half mile north of Asbury, Mo. A 1996 Toyota Corolla driven by Jackie R. Uber, 24, of Weir, was traveling south. The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. Uber was taken to Freeman West in Joplin, Mo., by EMS. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers investigated.
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
‘Neon is back on’ at Historic Boots Court
CARTHAGE, Mo. — As dusk arrived on October 12, 2022, “The neon is lit!!!! We could not possibly be more excited for our beautiful emerald to be shining like the jewel she was meant to be!!” The Boots Court stated in a release of information whilst posting a photo on social media. Kim Bausinger told KOAM News Now in early...
Go cart struck by SUV, Joplin teen rushed trauma to area hospital
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening, October 10, 2022 just before 8:45 p.m. reports of an SUV crash with a go cart just west of the Belle Center Curve near Shade Tree Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. CRASH OCCURRED JUST WEST OF THE...
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
Missouri Highway Patrol says forensic evidence links Kansas man to 2 assaults in 1992 in Taney County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol announced charges filed in a 30-year assault case. The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kan., with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. Investigators said on August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas...
Joplin Police surround residence in North Heights Neighborhood, serving a warrant
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. tipsters and residents reported in the North Heights Neighborhood that streets were blocked and Joplin Police were surrounding a residence. On scene we learn JPD were conducting a ‘contain-and-call-out,’ in an attempt to serve a warrant in the 500 block north Joplin. Google Maps screenshot of 500 block north Joplin Ave....
Homicide investigation in Pittsburg, Kan. on Cedar Crest Drive
Police arrest one man after finding a woman's body in Pittsburg.
