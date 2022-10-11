ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Potter County Commissioners announce Prosecutor of the Year

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
The Potter County Commissioners' Court awarded Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley as the State Bar of Texas Criminal Justice 2022 Prosecutor of the Year during its regular Monday morning meeting.

"This is obviously a huge honor and calls to culmination of the work that our office does to not only handle all the cases that our office handles for the state of Texas and the people of Potter County, but also the help that we have received and sharing the things that we have learned with other offices to help other prosecutors to be the best that they can be as well," Brumley said.

Brumley added that he is proud to represent the Potter County and Texas Panhandle area with this recognition, and he looks forward to continuing West Texas representation as Prosecutor of the Year.

During the meeting, the Potter County Commissioners also discussed the possibilities for the old Fire Station No. 1 located near Bushland. As discussed in the meeting, the property is believed to have been donated to the former Potter County Volunteer Fire Department during the building's initial creation but had been vacant for a number of years before the Potter County Sheriff's Office began utilizing the station for storage.

"The building is deteriorating, so I think the best thing we can do is have someone take it and fix it up. ... We have received a few bids from multiple parties interested in the space," said Chris Lonning, Potter County Purchasing Agent.

The commissioners made no actions on the fire station during the meeting and are planning to have the location appraised after the needed removal of materials. Then, they will discuss the possibilities in placing the property up for auction or finding use of the land and structure.

In addition to postponed decision on the Fire Station No. 1, Potter County officials discussed addressing the possibility of a burn ban in next month's meeting, due to the area's longstanding lack of precipitation and high winds drying out local vegetation.

