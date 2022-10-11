ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

House fire damages home in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Bagwell said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle in Knoxville. When crews arrived, the front right corner of the house was up in flames, and the resident was safely outside.
ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed. The fire department has 19 fire stations and...
Knoxville fire crews respond to early morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Washburn Road at around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the fire was in the attic. They doused the flames within 15 minutes. KFD officials said the house suffered a...
KFD: Investigation underway for attic fire on Washburn Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a home possibly on fire on Washburn Road Sunday morning, according to KFD. Upon arrival, initial engine companies reported smoke coming from the eaves of the structures. The home was occupied by two adults and one child....
Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome

Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
