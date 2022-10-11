Read full article on original website
One of the Oldest Covered Bridges in the Country is in New Paltz, NY
The Hudson Valley is steeped in history. From George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY to the D&H Canal that runs through towns from Port Jervis to Kingston, there are signs of the past everywhere you look. Another centuries-old monument in New Paltz, NY is celebrating a milestone birthday. Record-Setting Bridges...
Man Dies after Plowing into Cow at 100 MPH in Rural Vermont
A man in Vermont died from injuries he sustained after he plowed into a cow at an excessive speed on Sunday night. According to the passenger, the man behind the wheel of the car was allegedly going upwards of 100 MPH when the unfortunate incident took place. "Police found that...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
Staten Island pols express outrage over migrants being housed in a Staten Island hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
10 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Biden Might Visit
President Joe Biden has a sweet tooth and he loves his ice cream. He's going to be in the Hudson Valley tomorrow and there are several places he could be visiting for a scoop. President Joe Biden will be in Poughkeepsie tomorrow visiting the IBM Campus around noon. The news broke yesterday afternoon that he will be there to discuss job and micro chip creation in America. Biden will then attend Democrat fundraising events in New Jersey. He's been known to make random stops for ice cream while he's in town.
5 Months Later, Derek Jeter’s Home Is Still For Sale
It looks like the housing market may be cooling off for everybody in the Hudson Valley, including the super-rich. Nearly six months after hitting the market, a spectacular Greenwood Lake, NY home that once belonged to Yankee star Derek Jeter still doesn't have a buyer, and it's not alone. The literal castle in Orange County, NY joins the most expensive homes in Dutchess and Ulster Counties that have also sat unsold for months. What gives?
New York State Troopers Get Creative Freeing Trapped Bear From SUV
Much of law enforcement relies heavily on carefully laid out procedures and pre-established rules and guidelines. However, every once in a while, a situation arrives where officers and officials must think outside of the box in an unusual situation. Coming up with a solution to a scenario for which they are not previously prepared. Even those officers who have been heavily trained in a variety of areas. This is exactly what happened when a group of New York State Troopers were quick on their feet, coming up with a genius contraption when rescuing a bear who had become trapped in an SUV.
Biden comes to Poughkeepsie as I search for the parking lot and WiFi
We gathered at an IBM warehouse in Poughkeepsie last week for President Joe Biden’s stop to boost his administration’s multi-billion dollar investment in the semiconductor industry, proclaim that manufacturing was back in the U.S., and to tout the campaigns of U.S. Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.
Biden Drops Some Solid Poughkeepsie References During Speech
Joe Biden made an impassioned speech at the IBM manufacturing facility in Poughkeepsie, but his knowledge of Poughkeepsie is what really riled up the crowd. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the President of the United States made a visit to the Hudson Valley on Thursday. After landing Air Force One at Stewart Airport, Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the IBM plant on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.
10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
