Outsider.com

DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York

A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
CHERRY VALLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

10 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Biden Might Visit

President Joe Biden has a sweet tooth and he loves his ice cream. He's going to be in the Hudson Valley tomorrow and there are several places he could be visiting for a scoop. President Joe Biden will be in Poughkeepsie tomorrow visiting the IBM Campus around noon. The news broke yesterday afternoon that he will be there to discuss job and micro chip creation in America. Biden will then attend Democrat fundraising events in New Jersey. He's been known to make random stops for ice cream while he's in town.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Months Later, Derek Jeter’s Home Is Still For Sale

It looks like the housing market may be cooling off for everybody in the Hudson Valley, including the super-rich. Nearly six months after hitting the market, a spectacular Greenwood Lake, NY home that once belonged to Yankee star Derek Jeter still doesn't have a buyer, and it's not alone. The literal castle in Orange County, NY joins the most expensive homes in Dutchess and Ulster Counties that have also sat unsold for months. What gives?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

New York State Troopers Get Creative Freeing Trapped Bear From SUV

Much of law enforcement relies heavily on carefully laid out procedures and pre-established rules and guidelines. However, every once in a while, a situation arrives where officers and officials must think outside of the box in an unusual situation. Coming up with a solution to a scenario for which they are not previously prepared. Even those officers who have been heavily trained in a variety of areas. This is exactly what happened when a group of New York State Troopers were quick on their feet, coming up with a genius contraption when rescuing a bear who had become trapped in an SUV.
HURLEY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Biden Drops Some Solid Poughkeepsie References During Speech

Joe Biden made an impassioned speech at the IBM manufacturing facility in Poughkeepsie, but his knowledge of Poughkeepsie is what really riled up the crowd. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the President of the United States made a visit to the Hudson Valley on Thursday. After landing Air Force One at Stewart Airport, Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the IBM plant on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
territorysupply.com

10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

