Carolyn Spillers Miller, Paducah, KY (formerly of Oak Ridge)
Carolyn Spillers Miller, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky (formerly of Oak Ridge, Tennessee) passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Carolyn was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church for over 65 years where she was involved in many activities. She was Kern’s Sunday School secretary for over 35 years. She participated in Ecumenical Storehouse, Angel Food distribution, Kernels, and was a church receptionist for many years. Carolyn and her husband, Toe, were the second couple to be married in the church in 1954.
Dale Allen Byrd, 72
Dale Allen Byrd, age 72, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022. He fought hard for four days following a massive heart attack, with many prayers from family and friends. He was born September 15, 1950, in Harriman, TN. He graduated from Clinton High School and had vocational training to be an Architectural Draftsman. He began his own business, Dale A. Byrd Designs in 1979. He drew house plans for 43 years and the homes were built in 15 states, including Mexico! Every house plan he printed out had this Bible verse on it:
Teddy Philip Oran, Tellico Plains
Mr. Teddy Philip Oran, age 81, a resident of Tellico Plains, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Kingston, Tennessee. Teddy was a member of the New Life Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee, and was a retired Painter. He was a good Father and Papaw and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar Ray Oran and Agnes Nell Hood Oran; wife, Billie Sue Oran; and several brothers and sisters.
Eric Eugene White, Harriman
Eric Eugene White, 58, of Harriman, formally of Tampa, Florida passed away on October 7, 2022, in an automotive accident. He worked many years as a custom contractor and Eric also enjoyed fishing. I am a fisherman. A man after my father’s heart. A fisherman’s son. It is not merely...
Roe Clifford “R.C.” Garrett, Caryville
Mr. Roe Clifford “R.C.” Garrett, age 78 of Caryville, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Gennevive Carter Garrett. He is survived by his wife: Linda Brown Garrett. One brother: James and Pat Garrett of Morristown.
Floyd Micheal Grisham, Clinton
Floyd Micheal Grisham, age 51, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. He was a union boilermaker for over 20 years, traveling the country for his work. In his spare time, he was a jack of all trades, but in the most selfless way. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, and tinkering with everyone’s projects. You could always find him devoting his time to his children, but his ultimate favorite thing in life was his granddaughters. They were truly the light of his life, always showed them off any chance he could. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many. We know he left a significant impact on so many individuals.
Charles “Charlie” Edward Bowling, Clinton
Charles “Charlie” Edward Bowling, age 78, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on October 8th, 2022, at NHC of Oak Ridge, Tn. Charles was a retired Union Welder. Born Dec. 24, 1943, he was the son of the late William Edward and Lorine Mary Rhea Bowling. Charles is preceded...
Raymond Tyler Gilliam, 37
Raymond Tyler Gilliam, age 37 passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident. Tyler beloved son of Alice Gilliam and the late Robert Glenn Gilliam was born on September 26, 1985. In addition to his father, Tyler is preceded in death by his grandparents...
Loretta Joyce (Walker) Boyd, Harriman, December 8, 1940 – October 10, 2022
Mrs. Loretta “Bubba” Boyd, age 81 of Harriman, passed away at her home on October 10, 2022. She was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Loretta retired from K-25. She loved music, yard sales, crocheting, enjoying life, and she loved being “Bubba” to everyone.
Roane County Commission to meet next Monday the 3rd Monday instead of usual time this evening
The Roane County Commission, which is normally scheduled to meet this evening has postponed the meeting until next Monday due to today’s Columbus Day Holiday. The Roane County Commission will now meet next Monday, October 17, at 7pm. Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been...
Clinton’s mayoral candidates to appear on WYSH and BBB TV-12 ‘Ask Your Neighbor’
On Monday, October 17th, and Tuesday the 18th, both candidates for Clinton city mayor will be on Our Media Partner Wysh’s Ask Your Neighbor program Zach Farrar will be on Monday’s program Oct 17th, with Scott Burton appearing on Tuesday the 18th. Ask Your Neighbor airs weekday mornings...
