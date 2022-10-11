Floyd Micheal Grisham, age 51, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. He was a union boilermaker for over 20 years, traveling the country for his work. In his spare time, he was a jack of all trades, but in the most selfless way. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, and tinkering with everyone’s projects. You could always find him devoting his time to his children, but his ultimate favorite thing in life was his granddaughters. They were truly the light of his life, always showed them off any chance he could. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many. We know he left a significant impact on so many individuals.

CLINTON, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO