Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES GETTING READY TO HOST “DIG PINK” NIGHT
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be getting ready to host their 18th Annual Dig Pink Night this coming Tuesday. That evening, the Cubettes will be playing Montgomery. The JV and Freshman start at 5pm, with the Varsity to follow at 6pm. During the volleyball matches, Brenham High School will...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. FAIR PARADE THURSDAY
Festivities for the 95th Annual Austin County Fair continue today (Thursday) with the annual parade through downtown Bellville. The parade gets underway at 10 a.m., with a theme of “Saddle Up”. The grand marshal for the parade is Stanley Jackson, longtime fair supporter and board member. After the...
kwhi.com
WCVA TO HOLD VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
The Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA) is preparing to host its annual Veterans Day program. The program on Friday, November 11th will take place at American Legion Post 48 at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets for a dine-in or drive-thru pork steak meal are now...
kwhi.com
CAMP FOR ALL GALA BEING HELD THURSDAY NIGHT
The Bank of Brenham is encouraging everyone to join them for the annual Camp For All Gala which is entitled, “An Evening in Paradise.”. The gala is being held Thursday beginning 6pm at Deep in the Heart Farms at 8351 Highway 105. This year’s co-chairs for the gala are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Navasota Examiner
Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE VFD CHICKEN & SAUSAGE BBQ FUNDRAISER SATURDAY
The public can support the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department this weekend at a drive-thru fundraiser. Plates of chicken and sausage barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Somerville fire station at 742 Memory Lane. Meal tickets are $15 and can be purchased from...
lavacacountytoday.com
Lavaca County band director to rep Texas at world-famous Macy’s parade
Jake Heck got a bit of news last week, news that doesn’t come around very often, even for folks in his line of work. Heck, who this year serves as director of the music programs at both Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville and the St. Paul Catholic School in Shiner, found out in the middle of last week that he had some substantial travel plans in store. Last Wednesday, he received an…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO HOST BLOCK PARTY AND FITNESS WALK
Brenham ISD is inviting the public to a Block Party and Fitness Walk just in time for Halloween. The Block Party will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 5-7pm at Fireman’s Park. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and take part in a costume contest. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old stabs 2 classmates who were about to attack him at Wharton HS, police say
Charges are being filed against the teen suspect and two of his classmates who are accused of trying to attack him on Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇
RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
Click2Houston.com
2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant
HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee. On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.
NAACP Houston demands accountability after jury finds officer not guilty in death of Black woman
Social justice leaders held a press conference to express their outrage over a not guilty verdict handed down Tuesday in the murder trial of Pamela Turner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner
On Tuesday, the jury delivered a not guilty verdict. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the killing was a tragedy but respects the decision.
kwhi.com
POWER BACK ON AT KRAUSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AFTER BRIEF OUTAGE
Update @ 8:10 a.m.: Power has been restored at Krause Elementary School, per Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Communications Coordinator Brooke Trahan. Original Story @ 7:20 a.m.: Brenham ISD and City of Brenham officials are working on restoring power to Krause Elementary School this (Thursday) morning. In a...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/12/22
IN SHELTER – A372766. FEMALE – 1 6.00 BLACK / WHITE BORDER COLLIE / MIX. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Heartworm: NEGATIVE. Combo:. FeLV:. FIV:. IN...
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame
HOUSTON - James Walker is the owner of Walker's Daycare center located on Livingston Street in the Sunnyside community of Houston. On Thursday, the father of 3-year-old Janiya Guzman says she suffered a broken femur bone while she was at that location. FOX 26's Gabby Hart confronted the owner in...
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
Comments / 0