Bellville, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBETTES GETTING READY TO HOST “DIG PINK” NIGHT

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be getting ready to host their 18th Annual Dig Pink Night this coming Tuesday. That evening, the Cubettes will be playing Montgomery. The JV and Freshman start at 5pm, with the Varsity to follow at 6pm. During the volleyball matches, Brenham High School will...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. FAIR PARADE THURSDAY

Festivities for the 95th Annual Austin County Fair continue today (Thursday) with the annual parade through downtown Bellville. The parade gets underway at 10 a.m., with a theme of “Saddle Up”. The grand marshal for the parade is Stanley Jackson, longtime fair supporter and board member. After the...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WCVA TO HOLD VETERANS DAY PROGRAM

The Washington County Veterans Association (WCVA) is preparing to host its annual Veterans Day program. The program on Friday, November 11th will take place at American Legion Post 48 at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets for a dine-in or drive-thru pork steak meal are now...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CAMP FOR ALL GALA BEING HELD THURSDAY NIGHT

The Bank of Brenham is encouraging everyone to join them for the annual Camp For All Gala which is entitled, “An Evening in Paradise.”. The gala is being held Thursday beginning 6pm at Deep in the Heart Farms at 8351 Highway 105. This year’s co-chairs for the gala are...
BRENHAM, TX
Bellville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bellville, TX
City
Austin, TX
Navasota Examiner

Community invited to celebrate Jack in the Box groundbreaking

The City of Navasota invites community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction of the new Jack in the Box restaurant during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday Oct. 14, at 9 a.m. Brief remarks from Mayor, Bert Miller and City Manager, Jason Weeks will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE VFD CHICKEN & SAUSAGE BBQ FUNDRAISER SATURDAY

The public can support the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department this weekend at a drive-thru fundraiser. Plates of chicken and sausage barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Somerville fire station at 742 Memory Lane. Meal tickets are $15 and can be purchased from...
SOMERVILLE, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Lavaca County band director to rep Texas at world-famous Macy’s parade

Jake Heck got a bit of news last week, news that doesn’t come around very often, even for folks in his line of work. Heck, who this year serves as director of the music programs at both Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville and the St. Paul Catholic School in Shiner, found out in the middle of last week that he had some substantial travel plans in store. Last Wednesday, he received an…
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD TO HOST BLOCK PARTY AND FITNESS WALK

Brenham ISD is inviting the public to a Block Party and Fitness Walk just in time for Halloween. The Block Party will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 5-7pm at Fireman’s Park. Children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes and take part in a costume contest. The...
BRENHAM, TX
#Drive Thru#Sausage#Bellville Police
Click2Houston.com

🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇

RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
RICHMOND, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kwhi.com

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL

Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
BURTON, TX
kwhi.com

POWER BACK ON AT KRAUSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AFTER BRIEF OUTAGE

Update @ 8:10 a.m.: Power has been restored at Krause Elementary School, per Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin and Communications Coordinator Brooke Trahan. Original Story @ 7:20 a.m.: Brenham ISD and City of Brenham officials are working on restoring power to Krause Elementary School this (Thursday) morning. In a...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/12/22

IN SHELTER – A372766. FEMALE – 1 6.00 BLACK / WHITE BORDER COLLIE / MIX. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. Heartworm: NEGATIVE. Combo:. FeLV:. FIV:. IN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

