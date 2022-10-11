Read full article on original website
WHAT'S HOTT ATL
1d ago
Meanwhile in Texas a white boy gets shot after fleeing police & before a thorough investigation is ever conducted, the officer is FIRED.Racist laws have nothing about equality embedded in them
marlene lawson
1d ago
They should change the headline to “armed teen gets shot by police officer”
Grown People Play
2d ago
I am so sick of this Racist BULL!!! We are all human!!! This child deserved the chance to grow up!!!
Questions emerge after Mississippi teenager shot dead by officer
After police shot him in the head, a Black 15-year-old from Mississippi died from his injury. Now, his family is questioning the actions of the officers.
15-Year-Old Teen Dies After Being Shot In Head By Police
15-year-old Jaheim McMillan died days after a Gulfport police officer shot him in the head outside of a Family Dollar.
Lucedale Police searching for missing teen
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Officers are searching for a missing teenager in Lucedale. According to a news release Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lucedale Police Department says the 17-year-old goes by “Kadence” and is about 5’7” and 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in the city wearing black leggings and […]
WLOX
WATCH: Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says officer threats must stop
HAPPENING NOW: Protests in aftermath of officer involved shooting in Gulfport. Protestors were outside the police department following the news conference and now the group is meeting with NAACP. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi's season runs from October 1st to March 31st. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's largest...
WLOX
Saucier man in custody for uncle’s murder, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Saucier has been identified, and his nephew is behind bars. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock died from a single gunshot wound. His nephew, Timothy Bullock, is in custody and being charged with his uncle’s murder, Switzer says.
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
Mother of teen shot during encounter with police demands answers
GULFPORT, Miss — Taking her grief to social media, Katrina Mateen is dealing with the shooting of her son Jaheim McMillan, 15, who was shot in the head Thursday during a shooting involving Gulfport police. “I want my son,” cried Mateen in a social media video. “Why? Why?”...
daystech.org
Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death
Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
Cops Kill People: Black 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan Gunned Down By Mississippi Cops, Family Doubts Report He Was Armed
Another Black life was taken by a police officer and yet again there are serious doubts about the story that is being used to justify the lethal use of force. According to the AP, 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was shot by a Gulfport, Mississippi cop who was responding to a call about teenagers allegedly waving guns at passing motorists. McMillan was one of the children detained and Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper says an unnamed officer “engaged an armed suspect”. The result of that engagement was McMillian with a bullet in his head and subsequently being placed on life support. This past Saturday, he was taken off of life support at USA University Hospital in Alabama.
WLOX
Mothers of teens arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting dispute police claims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I need some answers,” Mary Spivery said. “They can’t speak, so my voice will be heard for them.”. Mary Spivery spoke out days after her son Kyion Bell was arrested. She said he was one of five teens pulled over in a car at Family Dollar on Pass Road before an officer shot her son’s friend, Jaheim McMillan.
thegazebogazette.com
Long Beach Police Arrest Suspect on Two Felony Counts
Tuesday morning, October 11th, 2022, the Long Beach Police Department Gabriel Gauci, of Long Beach and charged him with one count of Felony Evasion and another count of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. The arrest stems from an incident where Gauci fled from the Gulfport Police Department, University...
WLOX
Camper trailer fire in Downtown Gulfport leaves one dead
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley says the fire started around 12:30 a.m. at 1413 31st Avenue. The fire department received a report of a fire around 12:36 a.m., and showed up on scene within five minutes to find a camper trailer engulfed in flames. Crews immediately deployed hand lines for fire extinguishment, Chief Kelley said.
Video of Black Teen Shot by Police at Family Dollar Store Sparks Outrage
Police said the teen was armed and fleeing officers, while a bystander said he was shot when he had stopped running and was raising his arms.
