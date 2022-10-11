ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
HOUSTON, TX
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward

“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
HOUSTON, TX
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar

Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District

The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power

The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
HOUSTON, TX
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs

An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
HOUSTON, TX
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Sandwich

Aptly named given their location, B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Washington Avenue is pretty much everything you want from a sandwich born out of a butcher shop. Sure, B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a fine steakhouse in addition to the retail market, but "The Butcher Shop," as it is nicknamed is not just for acquiring an aged ribeye. The Washington Avenue location is absolutely stuffed full of meats from the shop: roast beef, turkey and ham. The portions are, needless to say, generous. That is all wrapped around a hunk of Swiss cheese with standard accompaniments: lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard. There is even a lovely, light and delicate baguette that holds it altogether. But the meat is the star of this dish as it absolutely should be.
HOUSTON, TX
Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders

Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

