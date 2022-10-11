Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Meet the brewers and influencers diversifying Houston's beer scene
People of color, women and LGBTQ Houstonians are busting the myth of the "beer bro."
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
Click2Houston.com
Cali chicken concept making Texas Debut in Houston Heights | View mouth-watering menu items here🍗😋
HOUSTON – Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a California-based fast casual fried chicken sandwich concept, will open its second location location at 1223 W. 11th St. in the Heights on Thursday. At the helm of Daddy’s Chicken Shack are founding chef and Houston native, Pace Webb, and her husband, Chris...
Here's where to find 5 fantastic bike trails in Houston
From the paved paths of Buffalo Bayou to the woodsy trails of Memorial Park.
Post Houston hosts first-ever festival honoring Filipino food and culture
Local chef talent is rallying for the event held at the food hall this weekend.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
Hyperallergic
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward
“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Houston Cardiovascular Associates leases 40,000 square feet in new medical office in Museum District
The Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum District leased the seventh floor to Houston Cardiovascular Associates. (Courtesy CBRE) The Houston Cardiovascular Associates, a cardiological focused medical clinic, leased 40,000 square feet of office space in the new Museo Institute for Medical Arts Building in Houston's Museum Park area. The HCVA will occupy the seventh floor of Museo, a 153,775-square-foot, 10-floor medical office development at 5115 Fannin St., Houston.
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Sandwich
Aptly named given their location, B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Washington Avenue is pretty much everything you want from a sandwich born out of a butcher shop. Sure, B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a fine steakhouse in addition to the retail market, but "The Butcher Shop," as it is nicknamed is not just for acquiring an aged ribeye. The Washington Avenue location is absolutely stuffed full of meats from the shop: roast beef, turkey and ham. The portions are, needless to say, generous. That is all wrapped around a hunk of Swiss cheese with standard accompaniments: lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard. There is even a lovely, light and delicate baguette that holds it altogether. But the meat is the star of this dish as it absolutely should be.
Halloween macarons and Frankenlime juice await at Color Factory Houston
The immersive gallery's Haunted Hues is tricked (and treated) out for spooky season.
Only one Houston brewery wins medal at the Great American Beer Festival
New Magnolia Brewing takes home silver medal at the important national beer competition.
Houston Agent Magazine
Johnson Development opens up hundreds of Houston homesites to builders
Johnson Development plans to release over 1,600 homesites to the market by the end of 2022. The developers currently have 19 active communities — 15 of them in the Houston area — many of which contain open lots that will roll out to builders beginning in October and extending through the end of the year.
How Saint Arnold Brewing's Pumpkinator became Houston's most iconic beer
In a sea of trendy but transient pumpkin spice, the fall beer has sticking power.
