Aptly named given their location, B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Washington Avenue is pretty much everything you want from a sandwich born out of a butcher shop. Sure, B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a fine steakhouse in addition to the retail market, but "The Butcher Shop," as it is nicknamed is not just for acquiring an aged ribeye. The Washington Avenue location is absolutely stuffed full of meats from the shop: roast beef, turkey and ham. The portions are, needless to say, generous. That is all wrapped around a hunk of Swiss cheese with standard accompaniments: lettuce, tomato, spicy mustard. There is even a lovely, light and delicate baguette that holds it altogether. But the meat is the star of this dish as it absolutely should be.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO