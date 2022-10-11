Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
hypebeast.com
Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today
Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
Digital Trends
The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s rival October Prime Day sale
Amazon brought back Prime Day deals for another round this year with its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, also known as the October Prime Day, so retailers like Best Buy have launched their own discounts in response. The Best Buy Prime Day sale includes significant price cuts on a wide range of laptops, and since there are just too many to choose from, we’ve gathered the five best laptop deals right here to help you narrow down your options.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
Gizmodo
Microsoft Reveals Three New Surface Computers, Including One That Costs $4,300
Microsoft is still making Surface PCs! The company held a short virtual event earlier today to introduce two new models to its lineup, plus a few new software updates coming down the pipeline, including one with DALL-E integration. For hardware, the Surface Studio 2+ is the big kicker today, as...
ZDNet
The 15 best Echo device deals during Amazon Prime Day in October (Update: Expired)
Update: That's a wrap for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The deals below have expired, but stick around ZDNET for more coverage during the holiday shopping season. See the best tech deals, top deals under $20, and a live blog of the latest deals right here. Read now. Amazon recently...
ZDNet
Supercharge your iPhone experience with these top MagSafe accessories
Apple now has an abundance of iPhone devices that use its MagSafe technology to attach accessories or wirelessly charge the phones. MagSafe uses a combination of magnets and NFC to both hold an accessory in place and recognize it. For example, the MagSafe wireless charger uses magnets to align itself perfectly with the charging coil inside the phone, ensuring you never wake up again to a dead battery because you didn't precisely line up your phone on a Qi charging pad. There's also a MagSafe wallet that attaches to the back of the phone, integrating with Apple's Find My network to remember the last location it was attached to your phone.
NFL・
ZDNet
Apple Watch Series 8 hits its lowest price ever thanks to Walmart Rollback Days
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
laptopmag.com
Coming up aces: Acer 317 Chromebook on sale for $169 at Walmart
The Acer 317 Chromebook is touted as "the world's first 17-inch Chromebook," and Android users might want to jump on this lightweight laptop deal. (Well, not literally.) Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron-powered Acer 317 Chromebook for just $169 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from $369. That'll save hybrid office workers a sweet $200, and ounce for once, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this week, especially when it comes to Chromebooks.
ZDNet
Microsoft rebrands and updates its unified Office app, now the Microsoft 365 app
Microsoft will be updating its unified Office app, unsurprisingly going with the "Microsoft 365" branding, starting in November 2022. But the company hoping to do more than just change the name of the app, which works across mobile devices, the Web and Windows. Officials are counting on the rebranded Microsoft 365 app to help Microsoft demonstrate how different good oldWord, Excel, PowerPoint and other Office apps have come in recent years.
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
ZDNet
Microsoft's competitor to Notion, its Loop app, is now in private preview
A year ago at its Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft announced plans to build a standalone Loop application. The Loop app, a head-to-head competitor with the Notion collaboration app, is in private preview as of this week, officials said on October 12. Microsoft officials describe the Loop app as being designated...
Brydge SP MAX+ keyboard for Microsoft Surface Pro 8 combines a protective case & keyboard
Cover your tablet in the protection it deserves with the Brydge SP MAX+ keyboard for Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Both a protective case and a keyboard, it has a super durable design. In fact, this all-in-one gadget has a design specifically for the Surface Pro 8. With 4 feet of drop protection rated at MIL-STD-810H, it keeps your device safe even after a mishap. Not only that, but it also offers SecureConnect Technology, which lets you simply snap it into place. Don’t worry about Bluetooth pairing or charging the keyboard. Then, the precision touchpad measures a whopping 110 by 60 mm. Plus, it offers unlimited viewing angles from 0 to 135 degrees for your convenience while working, watching, or playing. Finally, it has antimicrobial protection and adjustable backlit keys.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 3: Late rumour claims Surface Studio 2 Plus launch with outrageous European pricing and last-generation hardware
Microsoft is on the verge of announcing new products, with rumours suggesting that the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Project Volterra and the Surface Studio 3 are all in play. Scheduled for later today and watchable on Microsoft's website, the event should be the company's largest in a few years. However, Roland Quandt claims to have obtained some fairly disheartening specifications for Microsoft's next Surface Studio.
ZDNet
With this October Prime Day deal, the Bose 700 ANC headphones are 29% off
This deal is so good that it has even made its way to my Amazon cart. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 have up to 11 levels of active noise cancelling to let you enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions, and they're currently 29% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Comments / 0