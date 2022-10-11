ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wine, beer, mead, cider tastings in the 'Burg: Shop, eat, dance to live music

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
PETERSBURG — Sip and celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops this weekend at Old Towne Harbor Festival Park. The event presented by the Southern Virginia Chamber will feature local wineries, breweries, meaderies and cideries.

Entertainment on October 15 will include the following bands: Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory and Bombshell.The 14th Festival of Grapes & Hops takes place Saturday, October 15 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. in historic downtown Petersburg. Enjoy shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tastings.

Funktastic Meads is very excited to participate in the Petersburg Festival of Grapes & Hops for the first time. The Midlothian-based company focuses on “new-age” meads using unique flavors more commonly found in beer but presented in wine in both still and carbonated forms.

"We like to say we bridge the gap between beer and wine, and we are looking forward to building that bridge for the attendees on October 15," Mead Maker Matt Carroll, owner of Funktastic Meads, said. "Come and find us, you won’t be disappointed."

Chester Road GraveyardIf you dare, experience 11th annual Chesterfield haunt: Final year as walk-through thrill

Festival gates open at 11 a.m. with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Towne just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood.

Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force. It may take all day to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, burgers or dogs. If you prefer to sit and rest, dining at a downtown restaurant is another option since free re-entry to the festival is offered.

The festival is sponsored by Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital and Commonwealth Gas. For more information contact Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce at 804-733-8131. The Old Towne Harbor Festival Park is located at 277 River Street in Petersburg. Tickets may be purchased at the festival or visit festivalofgrapesandhops.com.

ArtoberFest: Old Towne at Iron WorksSave the date: Tri-Cities arts and culture showcase in historic Petersburg

Watch short horror film for freeVirginia man's award-winning horror flick on YouTube: Filmed at grandparents' Sutherland home

— Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly columnist is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on Twitter @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

