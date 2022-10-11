Las Cruces outlines projects in need of 2023 capital outlay funding

LAS CRUCES – Cannabis and a spike in gas prices created a cash windfall for New Mexico. Now, the City of Las Cruces wants its share.

On Monday, the city outlined its lobbying priorities, including capital outlay desires, during a city council work session.

The presentations were not a final list of legislative requests. That list will be submitted as a resolution for the council to consider later this year. For now, the city and its lobbyists were discussing what to fund.

The Capitol’s capital

New Mexico distributes set amounts of money to legislators yearly. In turn, legislators dole out cash to brick-and-mortar projects or equipment purchases, typically in their districts. These are also known as capital outlay projects. The total amount given to each legislator varies by seniority.

Capital outlay comes as an addition to other budgets and appropriations. This year, the state expects to see an extra $2.5 billion in revenue for the fiscal year starting next July.

Larger institutions like New Mexico State University or the City of Las Cruces often receive hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I'm hearing a lot of different things," City of Las Cruces Lobbyist Larry Horan told the council. "But (legislators) are going to be focused on how to spend that money, where to sock it away, and how to spend it in a way that you're not jeopardizing future recurring revenue streams."

Horan said legislators expect around $1 billion for capital outlay for the upcoming fiscal year. That will increase competition, he said.

"If you have a million in funding, you're going to have 10 million in request," he said. "No matter what, you're still competing against other communities and others across the state."

Horan said he gathers input from councilors and city staff before the city decides where to focus lobbying efforts. Amy Johnson Bassford, the grants administrator for the city, said factors such as project readiness and cost also determine what gets funded.

What are some projects the city is looking to fund?

From that, Johnson Bassford and Horan said the city would push infrastructure improvements.

Johnson Bassford said one project they hope to see funded is improvements to the Las Cruces International Airport. The improvements include:

A building retrofit

Parking lot expansion

A new maintenance facility

Fuel farm expansion

Water tank repairs

The airport improvements would cost $170 million all together, but Johnson Bassford said the city is looking to pull about $15 million from capital outlay.

"That gets us ready for interstate travel," Johnson Bassford said.

Johnson Bassford said replacing septic tanks with the city's sewer system also remains a funding priority.

"The funding we're asking for this year will help provide funding to Brittany Estates and Estados Serenos," Johnson Bassford said.

Roadway improvements were also on the shortlist.

Specifically, Johnson Bassford pointed to East Mesa roads and drainage improvements, the Telshor and Spruce avenues intersection, and University Avenue as targets for funding.

Sending money into the Lift Up Las Cruces efforts was also mentioned. Lift Up Las Cruces is an anti-poverty effort which launched earlier this year in the neighborhood bound by North Solano Drive, East Madrid Avenue, Anita Drive, North Triviz Drive and Spruce Avenue. Johnson Bassford said the city would like to see funding go to improving streetlights and roadway improvements in Lift Up’s area. She said capital outlay would go to roadway improvements since there aren’t many city-owned facilities in the area.

The presentation rounded up with parks and public safety.

Johnson Bassford said Las Cruces Police Department is seeking to replace about three dozen body cameras. She added that the fire department requested funds for several projects as well.

"Our legislators always fund our public safety request," Johnson Bassford said.

Tony Gomez Park and Pioneer Women's Park were the final items presented.

For Gomez Park, Johnson Bassford said the city would likely seek funds to complete a parking lot's design and construction and make the park compliant with regulations. For Pioneer Women's Park, she noted the city wants to finish the gazebo renovation and add infrastructure.

The legislative session will start in mid-January. Horan said priorities could change as it nears, especially if the expected revenues prove inaccurate. A final resolution outlining specific requests will be presented to the council later this year.

