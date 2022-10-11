ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—The 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball media guide is now available online for your consumption. —Five-star point guard A.J. Johnson (2023) raised some eyebrows locally earlier this week when he stated that Texas and LSU are the two schools currently recruiting him the hardest. —Johnson, who will be in for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

A guard problem for U of L? Payne, Ellis beg to differ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- A constant storyline surrounding Kenny Payne's first University of Louisville basketball team has been its lack of guards. Or at least the perception of a lack of proven, quality backcourt players on this level. The lone Cardinal who fits that description is 6-foot-3 point guard El...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

DJ Wagner Signs NIL Endorsement Deal with Nike

DJ Wagner has moved closer to committing to the University of Kentucky. Nick Depaula of ESPN is reporting Nike has signed five players to NIL deals, including Bronny James and DJ Wagner. It’s becoming more clear Wagner intends to play for Kentucky in 2023. Kentucky is currently in the middle of an eight-year contract with Nike, worth $30.6 million dollars, expiring in 2025. The University of Louisville is presently under contract with Adidas, having signed a 10-year extension in 2017 for $160 million dollars. No contractual agreement requires a player who signs a NIL to play for a school that represents its line of apparel, but it is unusual for a 5-star player to then commit to a school that represents another brand.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week

Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022

If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lack of rain prompts more odor complaints in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of complaints have been made to Louisville's MSD this month about the foul odor permeating many parts of the city. The sewer district received 70 odor complaints in August, and it jumped to 300 in September. So far this month, they've already had more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Complex

Livestream ‘Louisville by Jack Harlow’ Concert Paying Tribute to Rapper’s Hometown

Jack Harlow is paying homage to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Tonight, the Grammy-nominated rapper will bless fans with a one-off concert livestreamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Though the show is going down at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, it’ll celebrate the Southern city by transporting “fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying tribute to the rapper’s hometown” by giving “fans an up-close-and-personal taste of Harlow’s favorite small businesses, artists, and restaurants.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
