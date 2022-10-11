Read full article on original website
Projecting Louisville's Second Half of 2022 Using SP+ and FPI
One metric paints a bleak picture for the Cardinals, while the other gives them a bit of a fighting chance down the stretch.
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—The 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball media guide is now available online for your consumption. —Five-star point guard A.J. Johnson (2023) raised some eyebrows locally earlier this week when he stated that Texas and LSU are the two schools currently recruiting him the hardest. —Johnson, who will be in for...
Louisville's Kenny Payne and El Ellis address the Cardinals' backcourt situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne knows there has been a lot of talk about the depth - or lack thereof - in his backcourt. The first-year Cardinals' head coach isn't listening to any of the chatter, instead, he said getting the guys he has on the roster ready to compete.
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
A guard problem for U of L? Payne, Ellis beg to differ
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- A constant storyline surrounding Kenny Payne's first University of Louisville basketball team has been its lack of guards. Or at least the perception of a lack of proven, quality backcourt players on this level. The lone Cardinal who fits that description is 6-foot-3 point guard El...
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne and players said at ACC Tip Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, along with players El Ellis and Sydney Curry visited with the media at the ACC Tip Off on Wednesday. Payne and the players were asked several questions on the main stage by the moderator. Q. Coach, thoughts about how...
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
DJ Wagner Signs NIL Endorsement Deal with Nike
DJ Wagner has moved closer to committing to the University of Kentucky. Nick Depaula of ESPN is reporting Nike has signed five players to NIL deals, including Bronny James and DJ Wagner. It’s becoming more clear Wagner intends to play for Kentucky in 2023. Kentucky is currently in the middle of an eight-year contract with Nike, worth $30.6 million dollars, expiring in 2025. The University of Louisville is presently under contract with Adidas, having signed a 10-year extension in 2017 for $160 million dollars. No contractual agreement requires a player who signs a NIL to play for a school that represents its line of apparel, but it is unusual for a 5-star player to then commit to a school that represents another brand.
Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
wdrb.com
Scott Davenport honored with 'Scotty's Iroquois' banner at Iroquois High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Davenport was surprised by his high school with a special honor. Iroquois High School unveiled a banner that faces Taylor Boulevard that reads "Scotty's Iroquois" on Monday morning. The Bellarmine University men's basketball head coach graduated from Iroquois in 1974. He returned to the school...
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Republican candidate for mayor of Louisville Bill Dieruf sits down with Spectrum News 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky — The city of Louisville hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1969. Bill Dieruf hopes to change that. The long-time hardware store owner became mayor of Jeffersontown in 2010 and has been re-elected to two terms since. He’s facing Democrat Craig Greenberg in November’s general election.
Louisville Pride Center opens on National Coming Out Day
The Louisville Pride Center aims to be a welcoming place for LGBTQ residents and their families, and connecting them with resources.
New pickleball 'eatertainment' concept to open along Louisville riverfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you haven't heard of pickleball by now in the city of Louisville, it's fast-growing in popularity with demand in the Metro for more options to play. A new, unique venue is in the works that will add to the city's pickleball scene. An acre of...
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022
If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
Lack of rain prompts more odor complaints in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of complaints have been made to Louisville's MSD this month about the foul odor permeating many parts of the city. The sewer district received 70 odor complaints in August, and it jumped to 300 in September. So far this month, they've already had more than...
Livestream ‘Louisville by Jack Harlow’ Concert Paying Tribute to Rapper’s Hometown
Jack Harlow is paying homage to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Tonight, the Grammy-nominated rapper will bless fans with a one-off concert livestreamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Though the show is going down at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, it’ll celebrate the Southern city by transporting “fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying tribute to the rapper’s hometown” by giving “fans an up-close-and-personal taste of Harlow’s favorite small businesses, artists, and restaurants.”
Jack Harlow concert in New York will be all about Louisville, and you can watch it from home
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, N.Y. — Jack Harlow fans will have to chance to watch an exclusive concert from Louisville native this Wednesday. The concert is in New York, will be totally Louisville themed -- and Louisvillians will be able to watch it via livestream. Watch our coverage of Jack Harlow...
