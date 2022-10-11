ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Essex County 8 football rankings ahead of major Week 7 matchups

By Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago
East Orange's win over West Orange shook up the latter half of the latest Essex County 8 rankings. And more changes could be on the way with two more pairs of ranked teams set to face each other this weekend.

Caldwell has now won 21 straight games, the longest active streak in New Jersey and the longest win streak in school history. The last team to down the Chiefs was Cedar Grove, who roll into West Caldwell this weekend riding a six-game win streak of their own. Currently in a logjam towards the top of the North, Group 1 UPR standings, the Panthers can create separation if they can take down the defending North Group 2 regional champions.

Weequahic is currently rubbing shoulders alongside Cedar Grove atop those standings and is riding high with a 6-0 record. This week the Indians will face undefeated Newark West Side, which is off to a 6-0 start of their own after growing to Group 2 this season.

For now, we refocus on last week and the impacts of upsets towards the top. Seton Hall Prep was turned aside by Paramus Catholic, while Irvington narrowly avoided a third straight loss with a last-minute comeback over Montclair.

Here is the latest Essex County 8 rankings:

8. West Orange (4-2)

Two costly interceptions doomed the Mountaineers in a 25-12 loss to East Orange on Friday. Adonis White ran for 131 yards, and Saboor Karriem caught a touchdown pass for the fourth consecutive week. The loss drops West Orange out of the top eight in the North Group 5 UPR rankings, which would put the Mountaineers on the road for the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today.

Next game: Friday at North Bergen (0-6)

7. Newark West Side (6-0)

Nazir Smith passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns as the Roughriders rolled to a sixth consecutive victory, a 44-6 win over Bayonne on Saturday. Nasir Williams added 50 yards from scrimmage on offense, as well as a sack and an interception returned for a touchdown on defense. Newark West Side has outscored opponents 208-30 so far this season.

Next game: Friday at Weequahic (6-0)

6. Weequahic (6-0)

Rashawn Marshall rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown as Weequahic rolled to a 44-8 win over Boonton to remain undefeated. Tyheed Simmons led a powerful Weequahic defensive effort with 15 tackles and a sack. The eight points allowed by Weequahic on Friday was a season-high. The Indians have outscored opponents 211-28 so far.

Next game: Friday vs. Newark West Side (6-0)

5. East Orange (3-3)

Irijah Wright rushed 15 times for 180 yards as the Jaguars won their third straight game, a 25-12 win over West Orange on Friday. Joshua Richards and Na'il Johnson both had interceptions returned for touchdowns as the East Orange defense has allowed 31 total points since a slow 0-3 start.

Next game: Saturday vs Passaic Tech (6-1)

4. Cedar Grove (6-1)

A combined effort of 11 rushers carried the ball for 207 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers shut out rival Verona, 41-0, on Friday night. It's the sixth straight win for Cedar Grove, which takes on Caldwell next Friday. The Panthers were the last team to defeat the Chiefs back on Nov. 6, 2020.

Next game: Friday at Caldwell (6-0)

3. Irvington (5-2)

Famah Toure's rushing touchdown with 24 seconds left and the ensuing two-point conversion lifted the Blue Knights to a 22-21 win over Montclair on Saturday. Irvington trailed 21-7 entering the final quarter, but scored the final 15 points to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Next game: Thursday vs Livingston (1-6)

2. Caldwell (6-0)

Joey Marinello rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs shut out Madison, 36-0, on Friday. Harry Boland rushed for a touchdown in each of the first three quarters as Caldwell set a new school record with its 21st straight victory.

Next game: Friday vs Cedar Grove (6-1)

1. Seton Hall Prep (4-2)

Michael Dunmore and Jaylen McClain each rushed for touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for the Pirates to avoid a 20-17 upset at the hands of Paramus Catholic. Seton Hall Prep will need to refocus with Don Bosco, the No. 1 team in the state, looming this week.

Next game: Friday at Don Bosco (4-2)

Also considered (in alphabetical order): Barringer (4-2), Montclair (2-4), West Essex (3-3)

