11 Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals to Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

We've been blessed with yet another Prime Day this year (the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale), and the deals are just as strong as summer's iconic sales event! It's an excellent chance to buy holiday gifts, larger items or anything you've had on your shopping list at a super discounted price. Naturally, we always like to save room in our budget for a little self-care action as well.

Today, we're talking skincare — specifically anti-aging products to keep our complexions young. Out of all of the deals we searched for, our absolute top picks are ready for you to explore in our roundup below! Happy saving!

Our 10 Favorite Anti-Aging Skincare Deals We're Shopping During Prime Day

1. Shoppers have been using this pro retinol face moisturizer from L'Oreal for years and say it works impressively well for a drugstore product — originally $28, now just $18 !

2. Specifically designed for the neck and d écolletage, this Fièra Cosmetics cream is designed to help tighten up the skin for a more youthful appearance — originally $35, now just $28 !

3. Light therapy can make fine lines and wrinkles far less visible, but it's expensive — luckily, the deal on this Houzzi therapy mask makes it easier on the wallet — originally $156, now just $73 !

4. Korean skincare has gained tons of popularity around the world, and you can see what the hype is all about by picking up this anti-wrinkle moisturizer from DONGINBI — originally $66, now just $40 !

5. Reviewers say this ZPM 24K gold serum can help make wrinkles appear less visible in record time — originally $23, now just $15 !

6. When you have a moisturizer which combines the power of retinol and hyaluronic acid, like this one from MOONRIN , you're practically guaranteed to snag skin-smoothing results — originally $30, now just $21 !

7. Topical vitamin C can do wonders for brightening up your complexion, and you can make it happen by adding this serum from IMAGE Skincare to your daily routine — starting at $28 !

8. This handheld massaging device from LAMONKE has both red light and blue light therapy designed to stimulate the facial muscles for a tighter, smoother appearance — originally $110, now just $40 !

9. Score everything you need for anti-aging with this three-piece set from Artnaturals — originally $19, now just $13 !

10. Start delivering good-for-your-skin anti-aging benefits at the beginning of your daily routine with this exfoliating cleanser from Body Merry — originally $20, now just $15 !

