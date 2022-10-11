ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

4 Little-Known Perks of WIC Benefits

By Kailey Hagen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4IYn_0iUaUKih00

Image source: Getty Images

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is one of the most successful federally funded nutrition programs in the country, helping millions of families since its inception in 1974. Many people know that it provides food assistance to low-income pregnant and postpartum women and children under five years of age. But the program actually offers a bunch of lesser-known benefits as well. Here are four you may not be familiar with.

1. Breastfeeding education and support

The WIC program offers a number of online resources to help women who are interested in breastfeeding their babies. These include educational articles, videos, and courses. There are also resources for grandparents and partners who want to learn how to provide support to those breastfeeding.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

The program also provides women with free breast pumps in many cases, along with advice on how to pump and store breast milk if they choose to do so.

2. Nutrition education

WIC recipients will complete a nutrition evaluation as part of their application process to determine their eligibility. Program coordinators then use this information to determine where a family needs help. Then, they tailor their teaching strategy to suit their target audience.

Nutrition counseling can come in the form of one-on-one discussions, but you can also find a lot of great advice on the program's website. In addition, some clinics offer classes on infant and child nutrition, nutrition during pregnancy, stages of child development, and more.

3. Coupons for fresh, locally grown produce

The WIC program's Project FRESH provides recipients with coupons they can use each year to purchase fresh, locally grown produce from farmers, farmers markets, or roadside stands. These coupons are available to adults and children participating in the WIC program, but not for infants.

This program isn't available everywhere, so check with your WIC program coordinator to learn if this is an option for you. In addition, not all farmers or farmers markets participate in this program, so it's important to check that yours does before making any purchases. This is a great way to stock up on seasonal fruits and veggies at a price that's easier on your bank account .

4. Referrals to other services

As part of the WIC application process, program coordinators will screen you and help you identify other programs that could help improve your family's health and finances. These include:

Taking advantage of these additional resources, as necessary, can make a significant difference to parents and children over the long term. If you qualify for any other services, your WIC program coordinator can help you figure out what you need to do to apply for these benefits.

The WIC program only provides assistance for a short period of time, so it's best to take full advantage of it while you can. If you have any questions about the services described above or the program in general, don't hesitate to reach out to your program coordinator to learn more.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Kailey Hagen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Education#Wic#Breast Milk#Debit Card#Linus Business
CNET

High Energy Bills? Find Out if Energy Assistance Programs Can Help

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter how much energy you try to save, you might still have trouble affording your heating bill this winter. Electricity prices have gone up over 15% this year and natural gas prices are rising too. Among low-income households, 40% pay more than 10% of their income for energy. While there are plenty of ways to cut back on energy use, you still may find you need a little help.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
seniorresource.com

Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers

Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
msn.com

How To Make Your SNAP Benefits Stretch Further

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal nutrition program that gives benefits to low-income individuals and families, enabling them to purchase food at retailers nationwide. Though the specific benefits vary from state to state, in general, to be eligible, a household’s income must be at or below 130 percent of the poverty line. For a family of three, that’s around $1,830 a month or less.
HEALTH
Latifi

How Does Health Insurance Work?

Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money Of $266 Million To Build Public Health Workforce

The US government will use over $266 million from the American Rescue Plan. The aim is to expand the nation's community and public health workforce. The investments will total $1.1 billion. It will go to areas; such as community health, outreach, and health education workers periodically over a few years. The funding will help public and community health workers. These groups faced intense workloads, backlash, and burnout during the pandemic. The stress for healthcare workers remains high. Other health issues are increasing, and these professionals are the primary carers. (source)
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
250K+
Followers
110K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy