Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. That's partly why Nio shares are dropping today. As of 11:23 a.m. ET, the stock was down 2.2% after having moved lower by as much as 5.3% earlier this morning.

So what

Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market. That plan includes selling three of its smart electric vehicles in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, as well as building 120 of its power swap charging stations through next year. It also could include a new mass-market brand that has yet to be named.

But the stock is trading lower today on more broad economic news. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in an update of its Global Financial Stability Report that global markets could experience a "disorderly tightening in financial conditions" from inflationary pressures. That coincides with a Wall Street Journal report noting that official economic data out of China showed consumer spending fell during the country's weeklong National Day holiday in the first week of October compared to the prior year.

Now what

Nio reported its best-ever vehicle delivery period, shipping more than 31,600 electric vehicles in the third quarter. That was an increase of 29% year over year, with the vast majority still sold domestically in China. The company will continue to rely on a growing market in China as it also tries to increase its market share in Europe.

Nio will ship its two sedan models and one of its SUV models into Europe initially. But Nio president and co-founder Lihong Qin said at the Berlin event last week that a new mass-market brand will also be sold in Europe beginning in 2024, reported Automotive News Europe .

But the company will need to see its growth continue in the Chinese market as it works to achieve profitability. Slowing consumer spending there, along with a warning from the IMF on the global economy, isn't what growth investors want to hear.

10 stocks we like better than Nio Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nio Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .