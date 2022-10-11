ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. That's partly why Nio shares are dropping today. As of 11:23 a.m. ET, the stock was down 2.2% after having moved lower by as much as 5.3% earlier this morning.

So what

Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market. That plan includes selling three of its smart electric vehicles in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, as well as building 120 of its power swap charging stations through next year. It also could include a new mass-market brand that has yet to be named.

But the stock is trading lower today on more broad economic news. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in an update of its Global Financial Stability Report that global markets could experience a "disorderly tightening in financial conditions" from inflationary pressures. That coincides with a Wall Street Journal report noting that official economic data out of China showed consumer spending fell during the country's weeklong National Day holiday in the first week of October compared to the prior year.

Now what

Nio reported its best-ever vehicle delivery period, shipping more than 31,600 electric vehicles in the third quarter. That was an increase of 29% year over year, with the vast majority still sold domestically in China. The company will continue to rely on a growing market in China as it also tries to increase its market share in Europe.

Nio will ship its two sedan models and one of its SUV models into Europe initially. But Nio president and co-founder Lihong Qin said at the Berlin event last week that a new mass-market brand will also be sold in Europe beginning in 2024, reported Automotive News Europe .

But the company will need to see its growth continue in the Chinese market as it works to achieve profitability. Slowing consumer spending there, along with a warning from the IMF on the global economy, isn't what growth investors want to hear.

10 stocks we like better than Nio Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nio Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Howard Smith has positions in Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nio Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Imf#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#European#Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market

The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
250K+
Followers
110K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy