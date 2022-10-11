Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
WJCL
Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
live5news.com
Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
Man shot, injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon
GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway around 5:10 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital. No further details were released. BCSO continues to investigate the shooting and said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
WJCL
After a week of searching, police say Savannah toddler presumed dead, mother prime suspect
Update 1:10 p.m.: Chatham County Police and the FBI held a press conference on where the case stands now. Watch it in full above. Authorities continue to believe Quinton is deceased. The search for him is ongoing. To date, no charges have been filed. Update 10 a.m.: Police have announced...
yourislandnews.com
Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing man
As the search for a missing man enters its fifth day, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is expanding its efforts to locate the man. Joe Nathan Glover, 81, was reported missing from his Dale home Thursday evening, Oct. 6. Glover’s family said he suffers from dementia, and there is concern for his safety.
Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead, mother remains prime suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be dead. In a press briefing held Thursday afternoon, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley confirmed Quinton’s body has yet to be recovered. “The evidence we have so far has led us to the conclusion that Quinton is deceased,” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
blufftontoday.com
Authorities investigate after school shooting 'hoaxes,' gun incidents
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 that an active-shooter incident involving Beaufort High School two days earlier was a "hoax." Also, authorities reported that two teenagers were detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice after they were allegedly in possession of firearms on school property, in two separate incidents.
WJCL
Effingham County helping Hurricane Ian victims
RINCON, Ga. — As southwest Florida continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, Effingham County is offering its help. The Rincon Police Department along with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are accepting donations of needed items to be sent to the Lee County area. And while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
Dorchester County deputies searching for missing/endangered woman
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a woman who they consider endangered. Octavia Wolfe is described as having black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’03” and 160 lbs. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said patrol units responded to a disturbance call at a home off Wolfe […]
counton2.com
Teen arrested for Saturday shooting in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a downtown shooting on Saturday night that left one person injured. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on N Romney Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 8 in reference to a possible shooting.
yourislandnews.com
School shooting hoax brings fear, quick response
False reports lead to school lockdowns; law enforcement reaction praised. A massive law enforcement response converged on Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after a call to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) reported an active shooter on the school’s campus. While the call was eventually determined to be a hoax,...
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: 7 days have passed since Savannah toddler was last seen
Update 10:24 a.m.: Chatham County Police have issued the following statement:. "Today marks one week since Quinton Simon was reported missing. We will be at his home where he was last seen with a team of search dogs and investigators. We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence. We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow."
wtoc.com
Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
WJCL
Police investigating overnight Savannah shooting; victim drives himself to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Authorities say the victim drove himself to the hospital. His...
abcnews4.com
Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
Comments / 0