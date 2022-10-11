ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway around 5:10 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital. No further details were released. BCSO continues to investigate the shooting and said […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing man

As the search for a missing man enters its fifth day, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is expanding its efforts to locate the man. Joe Nathan Glover, 81, was reported missing from his Dale home Thursday evening, Oct. 6. Glover’s family said he suffers from dementia, and there is concern for his safety.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
#Spann Circle Home
live5news.com

Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Authorities investigate after school shooting 'hoaxes,' gun incidents

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 7 that an active-shooter incident involving Beaufort High School two days earlier was a "hoax." Also, authorities reported that two teenagers were detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice after they were allegedly in possession of firearms on school property, in two separate incidents.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Effingham County helping Hurricane Ian victims

RINCON, Ga. — As southwest Florida continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, Effingham County is offering its help. The Rincon Police Department along with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are accepting donations of needed items to be sent to the Lee County area. And while...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Teen arrested for Saturday shooting in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a downtown shooting on Saturday night that left one person injured. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on N Romney Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 8 in reference to a possible shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

School shooting hoax brings fear, quick response

False reports lead to school lockdowns; law enforcement reaction praised. A massive law enforcement response converged on Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after a call to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) reported an active shooter on the school’s campus. While the call was eventually determined to be a hoax,...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

The Search for Quinton: 7 days have passed since Savannah toddler was last seen

Update 10:24 a.m.: Chatham County Police have issued the following statement:. "Today marks one week since Quinton Simon was reported missing. We will be at his home where he was last seen with a team of search dogs and investigators. We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence. We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow."
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Infant death at Ladson daycare has been identified: Charleston Co. coroner

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal, has released the name of Micah Boyd, a six-month-old from North Charleston. Micah Boyd died on September 28th at the Summerville Medical Center after being transported from Titi's House Care in Ladson. The cause of death is...
LADSON, SC

