Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Hyundai, Kia parts maker told no more child laborers, feds say
Federal officials say a federal court has ordered an Alabama car parts supplier of Hyundai and Kia to stop using illegal child laborers. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the federal court order to stop an Alexander City manufacturer of Hyundai and Kia auto parts from employing 13-, 14- and 15-year-old workers illegally, and to prevent the company from shipping or delivering any goods produced in violation of federal child labor laws.
WSFA
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
Alabama could be ‘the answer to the country’s supply chain struggles,’ port authority CEO says
Appointed in 2020, John Driscoll serves as Director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, which oversees the Port of Mobile. The port is on track for a record number of containers this year and keeps expanding. Before coming to Mobile, Driscoll served as the director of the Port of...
wdhn.com
J.R’s Lawnmower shop honored as one of Alabama’s best businesses
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—A mom-and-pop lawn and garden business in the western wiregrass has received. Alabama’s “Silver Retailer” of the year award for annual sales between five-and-20 Million dollars. For the last 36 years, Joe Richburg says if you want people to shop with your business, you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama prison strike enters third week
ALABAMA, USA — The general strike and protest among the state’s incarcerated population continue into its third week, with five major facilities still experiencing work stoppages while the majority have returned to normal operations, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Multiple sources within the Alabama correctional system...
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
WTVM
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
wdhn.com
POLITICS: Alabama is one of the lowest politically engaged states
ALABAMA (WDHN)—With election season coming in full swing and the 2022 mid-terms approaching quickly, it’s important to know how to vote, and where your state stands in the fold. Alabama has ranked among the worst states for political engagement. Alabama is ranked #48 in the country’s most politically...
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
wdhn.com
Local organization to head to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow says prisoners are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AL lawmakers considering spending budget surplus on one-time tax rebates
Alabama's fiscal year 2022 has ended on a strong note, with a nearly $2 billion surplus between the state's two biggest budgets.
wdhn.com
Hurricane Ian scam alert: Waterlogged cars for sale
(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall, ravishing Southwest Florida communities and causing massive damage across the state. According to local reports, cars are among the countless items residents in those areas are learning they have to replace, as Carfax estimates more than 300,000 vehicles were potentially damaged due to flooding.
wvtm13.com
Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Attack of GreeneTrack missed key facts
The first step to solving any problem, particularly complicated ones, is understanding the problem that you’re trying to solve. Conservative columnist Cameron Smith, whose columns appear at al.com, missed that step on Monday when he attempted in a column to vilify a lawful Alabama business owner who has, as far as I can tell, done everything possible to operate within the law.
altoday.com
Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief
Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
Alabama mom denies killing her own teen son, court documents show
An Alabama mother charged with murdering her own teenage son has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Glenda Agee, 53, is charged with the fatal shooting of her son Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry, 13. Police say Autry wa shot in the back on October 3. Court documents show Agee...
WSFA
U.S. 231 at Highway 82 closed after fiery crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused lanes to close in Montgomery County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 1:53 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 at Highway 82 in Montgomery County. The road is currently...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0