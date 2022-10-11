ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee Police search for suspect using counterfeit bills to buy goods

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of using numerous counterfeit bills to pay for items.

If you have any information on this individual you’re asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

Courtesy of the Chicopee Police Department.

The photo from Chicopee Police shows a suspect wearing a hat, a red puffer jacket, and a black shirt. It is the same description as the suspect East Longmeadow Police is looking for when two individuals entered Walgreens at Center Square and used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards last Monday night.

Photo courtesy of East Longmeadow Police Department
Photo courtesy of East Longmeadow Police Department

Ware Police reports Walgreens on West Street was scammed on the same day, a suspect used multiple counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a gift card. Police described the suspect in Ware as a Hispanic man that is between 5′ 10″ to 6′ tall with a tribal tattoo on his neck.

(Ware Police Department)

The Springfield Police report that counterfeit money was also used at Marshall’s on Boston Road on August 28th. Police shared three photos of a man walking in Marshall’s with a Miami Heat #22 t-shirt on with a black baseball hat.

(Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information, contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, or anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

