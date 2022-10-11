Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
readthereporter.com
Football: Sectional pairings set
The IHSAA announced the sectional pairings for its 50th annual football tournament on Sunday afternoon. Sectional games start this year on Friday, Oct. 21, although the majority of Hamilton County’s teams won’t be playing that day. All of the Class 6A (and 5A) schools will have that week off; the county had five teams playing in 6A.
CBS Sports
Indianapolis high school volleyball player disciplined after directing racist taunt toward opposing team
A student-athlete at New Palestine High School in the Indianapolis area has been disciplined after making a racially-charged taunt towards players at Pike High School during a volleyball game last Saturday, according to a report by Fox59. The school disciplined the student after reviewing the incident, but did not release further details.
cbs4indy.com
Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Purdue Men's Tennis
Full Steam Ahead Podcast host Adam Bartels talks with Purdue Men's Tennis first year head coach Geoff Young about taking over the program, goals, success on the court and in the classroom, and more! https://cbs4indy.com/tag/full-steam-ahead/. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Purdue Men’s Tennis. Full Steam Ahead Podcast host...
athleticbusiness.com
High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident
Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux to move into site of former Taps and Dolls bar
The site of the now-closed Tap and Dolls bar will be home to a new award-winning restaurant in the future.
WISH-TV
Business owner Suzana Rodriguez Griffin breaks barriers in boxing world
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The moment Suzana Rodriguez Griffin began boxing in college, her life was never the same. “I just wanted to kind of get an experience of what it was like, had a lot of no’s, don’t try it, it’s problems, etc.,” Rodriguez Griffin said. “Walked into the gym and I fell in love. I fell in love with the requirements that are necessary for the sport.”
VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Gives Indiana Basketball a Shoutout
What better way to kick off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons than with a shout out from Snoop Dogg himself? Find the video inside the story.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
Athlete of the Week: Westfield athlete making a ‘racket’ with her golfing ability
Westfield High School sophomore golfer Addi Kooi has only played competitive golf for three years, but she is rapidly developing. “She’s had an incredible season,” Shamrocks girls golf coach Josh Bryant said. “Her game is blossoming before our very eyes. She plays tennis on Westfield’s team. We love having multiple-sport athletes. She’s a competitor.”
cbs4indy.com
Victory Field going to the dogs Saturday for Mutt Strut
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is inviting people to strut their mutts this weekend while raising money to support area animals. Mutt Strut, IndyHumane’s largest fundraising event, is taking place Saturday, October 15 at Victory Field. This year’s event features a full day of entertainment including costume contests, a Dachshund Derby, a Wiener Dog spray cheese eating contest, a strut around Victory Field and more.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
AdWeek
Lena Pringle Joins WISH in Indianapolis as Morning Co-Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lena Pringle has joined Indianapolis station WISH as a co-anchor of the morning newscast. Pringle last worked as a morning show anchor...
cbs4indy.com
Rain is likely across central Indiana through Wednesday; dry and much cooler later this week
So far October has been free of precipitation and the extended dry spell for Indianapolis has now reached 17 days. This is the longest streak of dry days the city has had this year and once again abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state. An approaching cold front...
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
cbs4indy.com
Much cooler air is moving in as a cold front moves across the state; the first freeze of the season is on the way
A few widely scattered showers will continue this evening as a cold front moves across the state. A wind shift will occur overnight, which will allow lows to fall into the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning. The weather will be considerably cooler on Thursday once the system slides east of central Indiana. We will have a mix of sun and clouds through the day with winds gusting 25 to 35 miles per hour. Indy will have a high near 60° with many locations staying in the 50s.
cbs4indy.com
Wet and windy Wednesday; cooler end to week
Good morning! We are starting off the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures are mild this morning! It is much warmer compared to the past couple of mornings. Lows fell into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the state. Winds have been out of the south from 5-10...
cbs4indy.com
Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved
Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved. Business owner showing off historic building before …. Business owner showing off historic building before it’s moved. Colts players show a ‘heroic’ side to support youth …. Instead of their usual blue and white uniforms for gameday,...
cbs4indy.com
Rain for central Indiana for the first time this month; a cold front will soon cool us down
So far October has been free of precipitation and the extended dry spell for Indianapolis has now reached 16 days. This is the longest streak of dry days the city has had this year and once again abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state. Tuesday looks mainly for...
Comments / 0