Griswold, IA

Griswold meets third straight ranked opponent

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago
(Griswold) The Griswold Tigers will play at home Friday night against undefeated and 5th ranked West Harrison.

Griswold coach Chase Wallace is impressed by District 10 champ West Harrison. “They are a very physical, tough team. They are big. Walker Rife is probably one of the best running backs in 8-man in the state. If you start slowing him down, then they can hit you with a bomb over the top. Sage Evans on defense seems to be everywhere. He’s a big guy with some quickness and they move him all over. We have to know where he’s at and make sure we are getting a body on him or two.”

Despite a 54-0 setback to Fremont-Mills last week, they did some good things. “I thought that was the toughest we’ve looked all year. We had a different energy to us. We were able to move the ball. We ran 69 plays as a team. Now it’s about finishing drives off.” Aiden Kennedy set a school record for 8-player with seven catches. “Aiden Kennedy was a real bright spot on both sides of the ball once again. Aiden finished with seven receptions and 101 yards. That was a cool experience for Aiden who is a senior and has been putting in a ton of hard work. It’s good to see that pay off for him.”

Griswold has already solidified a Week 9 opponent for a non-playoff game. “We were able to schedule an extra game with Siouxland Christian, so they are going to come come down to Griswold and play a game in Week 9. It gives us another opportunity to improve, but end on a positive note. Just like we did last year against River Valley and we were able to get that win. That would do wonders for our program. It’s an exciting opportunity that we are all looking forward to.”

Siouxland Christian is 1-6 on the season. While the Tigers may not have found the results they wanted to this season, they are upbeat about what lies ahead. “We definitely will have plenty of experience. Most of these guys that are sophomores played varsity last year as freshmen as well. As long as they keep getting after things in the weight room and working hard in the offseason. They are going to hit that growth spurt and continue to get better. The future is bright. I know the scoreboard hasn’t been positive. It’s tough on the guys and on us as a staff and us on a community, but just keep staying positive and working hard and everything will pay off.”

Bode Wyman has 372 yards passing and two touchdowns for Griswold. Zane Johnson is the team’s leading rusher with 323 yards. Mason Steinhoff has a team high three touchdown carries. Aiden Kennedy has 20 catches for 246 yards. Kennedy lead the defense with 43 tackles including 11 tackles for loss.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Student Enrollment Increases Again

(Atlantic) Student enrollment at the Atlantic Community School District is up again this year. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber reported an increase of 40.9 students served this school year, bringing the total to 1,517. Compared to the added 59 students last year, this brings an increase of 100 students over the past two years.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dale Christensen Obituary

Dale Christensen, age 67, of Cumberland, IA, passed away at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Funeral service for Dale will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be at Atlantic Cemetery, with a reception to follow in the community room of the funeral home.
CUMBERLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marilyn Holdren Obituary

Graveside Services for 95 year old Marilyn Holdren of Avoca will be Saturday, October 15th at 11AM at the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is...
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Robert Fry Obituary

Graveside Services for 84-year-old Robert Fry of Audubon will be Friday, October 14th at 1PM at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Steven Lovell Obituary

Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

