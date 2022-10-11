Read full article on original website
Report: Carlos Correa Opting Out Of Contract With Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins had an overall disappointing 2022 season, but as they seem to say every year, things should be better next year with a healthier team and a team with young players who go invaluable experience this season. However, it seems the Twins will need to plan on not...
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week
It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
Best Places to Get Desert in Minneapolis & St. Paul
Today is National Dessert Day and as someone who lives for desserts, chocolate, and all things sweet I am so excited! In celebration of today, I thought I would share the best places to get dessert in the Twin Cities. This list is created through a combination of the top places that came up on Google and Yelp, and are in no particular order!
Elderly Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Into Bridge Near MSP Airport
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Bloomington man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a bridge near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 82-year-old Patrick Gilligan was traveling west on Hwy. 5 near the airport and Fort Snelling when...
2022 IRIS Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning in Faribault
The 2022 IRIS (Infants Remembered In Silence) Turkey Trot is back for 2022 with a 5K, 10K, and 5K walk, as well as virtual participation opportunities on Thanksgiving Morning, November 24th at the Faribault Middle School. Register now! T-shirts provided to ALL participants who register by November 7th. Registration Fees.
Two-Year-Old Ran Over by SUV in Front of Minnesota School
Ramsey, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old child that was ran over by an SUV in Ramsey Wednesday morning. A news release says the girl’s mother was dropping the child’s siblings off at an elementary school when her daughter fell out of the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. The woman then drove the vehicle and ran over the little girl before stopping.
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
Faribault Police Chief Proud of Officers Actions
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief confirmed a couple of incidents that happened in the community Tuesday night resulting in positive outcomes. Sherwin told KDHL the department was notified to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle out of Austin, Mn. About 6:13 p.m. an officer on patrol observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop in the 500 block of 1st. Avenue NW, the vehicle fled.
