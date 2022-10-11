Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 485 continues work on hate crimes and transparency, signed by the Governor

In a partnership spanning more than 90 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week—unite to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”. Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme brings quick action safety measures front of mind for residents to utilize in the event of a home fire.

