Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 485 continues work on hate crimes and transparency, signed by the Governor

Republican leaders urge rejection of special session for new taxes
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) and Assembly Budget Vice Chair Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) called on the Governor and Democrat leaders to take immediate action to lower gas prices in California. In a letter sent Friday, the Republican leaders urged the following immediate actions:. 1) Suspend the state’s gas...
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces extension of the College Access Tax Credit program
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced that Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2880 (AB 2880), authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland), into law, which will extend the sunset date of the College Access Tax Credit Fund program by five years. The program is administered by the California Educational Facilities Authority (CEFA), chaired by Treasurer Ma.
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces $500 million revenue bond sale for the California Earthquake Authority
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the sale of $500 million of taxable revenue bonds for the California Earthquake Authority (CEA). The CEA issues revenue bonds from time to time in order to provide liquidity, diversity, and stability for the CEA’s claim- paying structure. The California Legislature formed the...
Controller Yee: First CA tax relief payments issued Friday, October 7
State Controller and Franchise Tax Board (FTB) chair Betty T. Yee announced that her Disbursements team has issued the first round of Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments, and funds will start hitting Californians’ bank accounts soon!. The MCTR is a one-time relief payment to help California residents hard...
Map your path to safety because “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”
In a partnership spanning more than 90 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week—unite to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”. Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme brings quick action safety measures front of mind for residents to utilize in the event of a home fire.
Property Tax Postponement Program for low income seniors and the disabled application period is now open and closes on February 10, 2023
The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The program does not allow for...
