PWMania
The Rock Declares That He’s “Head of the Table,” Downplays Possible WrestleMania 39 Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is touring the country to promote his latest movie, “Black Adam,” which will be released later this month, and has been asked about a possible WWE comeback. For the past few years, there has been speculation that WWE would like to bring...
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Says Roman Reigns Is a Modern Day Bruno Sammartino, Wants ‘Big Fight Feel’ Matches
Karrion Kross is looking for a match with Roman Reigns, and he recently compared Reigns to Bruno Sammartino in a new interview. Kross spoke with The Ringer following Extreme Rules and weighed in on a match with Reigns and more. You can check out some highlights below:. On wanting a...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
wrestlinginc.com
Gangrel Recalls How Steve Blackman And JBL Handled Backstage Dispute
At a time when tempers have recently flared behind the curtain in AEW, WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel is reflecting on how his former WWE Attitude Era colleagues handled interpersonal heat backstage during his tenure with the company. "We didn't see a lot of backstage fights," Gangrel told K&S Wrestlefest....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Creative Changes To Ronda Rousey And Brawling Brutes
It took a little while, but Ronda Rousey has regained the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey won the belt this past Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win back the title she lost to Morgan back at Money in the Bank earlier in the summer. And with the new title also comes a new alignment for Rousey on the WWE roster.
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Mia Yim's Departure From Impact Wrestling
The HBIC is now a free agent. Per a report from Fightful Select, Mia Yim did not sign an extension with Impact Wrestling prior to her match against Mickie James at Bound For Glory. Yim did the honors for James that night, as well as Taylor Wilde the following night at the Bound For Glory Fallout "Impact" taping. The report stated the door is open for Yim to return, as she worked well with the locker room and her time there was positive.
Trey Miguel: Mike Bailey Is The Biggest Addition To The X-Division Since I Signed With IMPACT
Trey Miguel has high praise for 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. The X-Division has always been a highlight for fans of IMPACT Wrestling, and that is no different in 2022 has the division boasts a loaded roster of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and more. In the past, the X-Division title has been held by all-time greats like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels.
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
411mania.com
Orange Cassidy Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy spoke to the crowd following his All-Atlantic Championship win that closed tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Cassidy got a “You Deserve It” chant and a big ovation after the cameras turned off, then proceeded to address the crowd. Cassidy reportedly said, “Hey...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Signing With IMPACT, Notes That The Process 'Isn't Romantic'
Mike Bailey discusses the long process behind negotiating with a pro wrestling company. When 'Speedball' Mike Bailey was able to return to the United States in 2022 after spending five years away due to a ban, he already had signed with IMPACT Wrestling a couple of months prior. As the one year anniversary of Bailey signing with the company approaches, he is currently enjoying a run as the X-Division Champion.
PWMania
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor
Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic
Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses A Potential MMA Run, Pitches Fight With PewDiePie?!?
Mike Bailey talks about a potential run in MMA. There are few wrestlers in today's world that can say that represent multiple different styles of fighting, but 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them. Bailey, who currently represents IMPACT Wrestling, incorporates a lot of martial arts into his wrestling style.
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
PWMania
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With the Other D-Generation X Members
Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently spoke with Busted Open Radio to hype up the Degeneration-X reunion on this week’s WWE RAW. During the discussion, Waltman talked about what his relationship is like with Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. He said:. “I’m not on the...
Fightful Joshi Journal (10/13/22): Yuka Sakazaki Wins At Wrestle Princess III, GLEAT Creating Unique Joshi Division
The latest Fightful Joshi Journal might be a bit late but it packs a punch. The biggest event of the Joshi weekend was TJPW’s Wrestle Princess III so we to dive into the excellent main event featuring between Shoko Nakajima and Yuka Sakazaki as well as discussing GLEAT’s attempts to create a unique look at Joshi wrestling with their “division.”
Fightful
