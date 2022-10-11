Read full article on original website
Obituary: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Smith
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Smith, a former tennis professional and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Oct. 1, 2022, after a battle with illness. He was 67. Mr. Smith was born in 1955 at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father worked for the Air Force. At age 4, his family relocated to Essex County, eventually settling in Upper Montclair.
Obituary: Andrew Verner Jackson
Andrew Verner Jackson of Montclair, an information technology company executive, died suddenly on Sept. 28, 2022, while on a business trip to London. He was 53. Born and raised in England by parents unfamiliar with American presidential history, Mr. Jackson was a rebellious, Harley-Davidson-riding youth who grew up in County Devon, surrounded by a loving, blended family and lifelong friends.
Obituary: Judith Jacobs Rich
Judith Jacobs Rich of Montclair, a longtime teacher and former member of the Montclair Board of Educzation, died on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York City. She was 72. Mrs. Rich was born in Newark to Phyllis and Joseph Jacobs in 1949. She grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 1967.
Essex County Commissioners honor retired Montclair fire chief during Italian Heritage Month
During its annual Italian Heritage Month event, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners honored Donato DiGeronimo, a retired Battalion Chief of the Montclair Fire Department, for his contributions to the community. DiGeronimo, now a Verona resident, is a 33-year veteran of the Montclair Fire Department, according to an Essex...
Montclair student board representatives push for no homework on long breaks
The student representatives on the Montclair Board of Education are asking for a new district policy — no homework on school breaks. Senior Justin Comini introduced the idea, supported by fellow representative Jacob Kugelmass, a junior, at the Sept. 7 board meeting, describing the change as a way to prevent student burnout and support mental health. The proposed policy would apply to middle and high school students, Comini said.
Montclair author tells a tale of secrets, loss in first novel
For author and Montclair resident Suzanne Moyers, “’Til All These Things Be Done” was a long time coming. Though the actual writing process for the book took her 10 years, its premise had followed her even longer, since adolescence. In “’Til All These Things Be Done,” a...
Toni’s Kitchen marks decades of feeding the hungry
Toni’s Kitchen, a food ministry of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Montclair, marked four decades of assisting the hungry with a celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Woman’s Club of Upper Montclair. Jim Axelrod, chief investigative correspondent for CBS News, spoke at the event, which included...
Student found charging taser in Montclair High School bathroom
A security guard discovered a Montclair High School student charging a taser in a school bathroom Tuesday, according to a message principal Jeffrey A. Freeman sent to parents. The security guard walked into the bathroom and saw the student charging a taser, David Cantor, the district's executive director of communications and community engagement, said Tuesday evening.
Montclair Kimberley Academy clips Horace Mann for fourth win in last five games
The Montclair Kimberley football team needed to do some juggling before Saturday's contest against Horace Mann. The Cougars were without the services of their starting quarterback, sophomore Miles Black, because of an injury, so head coach Anthony Rea made some changes. He moved senior wide receiver Jordan Fishback to quarterback,...
Montclair quarterback Pfeifer notches 3 TDs, Mounties suffer tough defeat at Irvington
The Montclair football team possibly played its best full game so far in the 2022 season. But its best was not enough on Saturday as the Mounties lost a 22-21 heartbreaker at Irvington, as the Knights scored in the final half-minute of the game and tacked on the two-point conversion.
Obituary: Harry Baden Cork Jr.
Harry Baden Cork Jr. of New Providence, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 12, 2022. He was 94. Mr. Cork was born to the late Harry and Ann Cork in Oak Park, Illinois, in 1928. He earned a degree in business administration from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. After graduation, he was drafted into the Army, serving with the artillery during the Korean conflict.
Mayor optimistic as Montclair’s water crisis eases
A day after announcing a water emergency in Montclair, raising the specter of a mounting calamity that would have required residents to boil their water, Mayor Sean Spiller said Sunday that “we are seeing progress on all fronts.”. With repair crews making headway at the source of the problem...
Montclair water crisis: Testing underway after repair of Nutley break
The rupture of a huge water main in Nutley that touched off a state of emergency in Montclair and crises in a ribbon of Essex County towns has been fixed, but the process of testing the water for contaminants will likely delay a return to normal until Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the earliest, according to the top water official in Newark, which was also affected by the break.
Fear and resolve across generations as Montclair holds abortion rights rally
Slightly stooped at the waist but with strong, vigorous steps, 78-year-old Nora Rushforth marched through the heart of Montclair on Saturday, the glue for her daughter and granddaughter on either side of her and called herself a “warrior” in the fight for reproductive rights. A small woman, she lugged on her shoulder a protest sign nearly as large as her.
Montclair school district leaders continue to stress the importance of bond referendum
Montclair schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said he was nervous before walking into yet another information session for the upcoming $187.7 million bond referendum on Thursday evening. “I’m nervous because it’s going to cost, it’s going to raise taxes,” Ponds said. “But I'm here to also say that we need it,...
Obituary: Emily Bell
A memorial service for Emily Bell, a former longtime Montclair resident who died last November, will be held on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 30 North Fullerton Ave. Mrs. Bell was born in Montclair and lived there until last year, when she moved...
Montclair limits water use under state of emergency
Montclair remained under a state of emergency on Sunday, Oct. 9, because of an ongoing water crisis related to a water main break in Nutley last week. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water, including watering of lawns and gardens and running partial loads in dishwashers and washing machines.
Curtain up, minus masks, for Montclair-area theaters
Theater is back in Montclair. Of course, it never really left. Live performance was tricky during the pandemic, but everyone tried. There were Zoom performances. Sometimes even interactive Zoom. The Zoom squares were turned into pieces of sets. Theater companies experimented. There were socially distanced performances, where audience members sat...
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
Obituary: J. Brian Sheehan
J. Brian Sheehan, of Bloomfield, died on Sept. 4, 2022. He was 73. Mr. Sheehan was born in Boston in 1948 to Elizabeth Nagle and Dr. John C. Sheehan. He attended Yale University, where he was admitted into a selective five-year program in the African studies department. As part of that program, he lived for a year in Mongu, Zambia, where he taught English at St. John’s College.
