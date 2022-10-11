Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Voces: Nonprofit gives voice to local Latinx community
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek is home base to a local Latinx organization that’s goal is to give a voice to the Hispanic Community in West Michigan. “I want to create a space for folks to come in and feel comfortable having a conversation,” Voces Executive Director Jose Orozco said.
Three candidates vying for 88th state House seat representing Muskegon, Ottawa counties
A current state Representative and two former educators are vying to represent a new House district that covers southwest Muskegon County and much of western Ottawa County. Republican Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, Democrat Christine Baker and Libertarian Marv Bolthouse are running in the Nov. 8 general election for a two-year term representing the 88th district in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Grand Rapids business group skips endorsement in closely watched congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Chamber’s PAC is not endorsing a candidate in the closely watched congressional race between Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten. The political action committee, Friends of West Michigan Business, has historically backed Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District race, but...
Meet the 11 candidates running for the Grand Rapids school board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The nine-member Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is guaranteed to have at least two new faces after the Nov. 8 general election with longtime members not seeking reelection. The school board could see a major shakeup this year with five, four-year seats up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-worker sues over U-M Health-West’s gender policies
Attorneys representing a former University of Michigan Health West employee says the health system violated her religious rights when she refused to provide referrals for gender reassignment surgeries and procedures.
wmuk.org
Paw Paw school officials say they'll reconsider two policy changes after an outcry Monday night
Scores of people turned out for a Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The majority were there to protest the removal of rainbow flags from classrooms, and the cutting of a mental health curriculum. Earlier this month Paw Paw school teachers and administrators were told to take down...
Incumbent, challenger to face off in race for 10th District Ottawa County commissioner
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two candidates are vying to represent the 10th District on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners at the November general election. Democrat challenger Douglas L. P. Van Bennekom will face Republican incumbent Roger A. Bergman on Nov. 8 for the two-year district seat that represents Ferrysburg, Grand Haven and part of Spring Lake Township.
Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holland’s former mayor, U.S. Navy veteran competing for 86th House District seat
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — The city of Holland’s former mayor, Nancy DeBoer, is facing off with Larry Jackson in the November general election for a two-year term to represent Michigan’s 86th House District. The district is comprised of Holland and Park, Laketown and Holland townships. That area...
WWMTCw
Advanced cardiovascular care available in West Michigan, new operating room
WYOMING, Mich. — Some of the nation's top heart surgeons make their way to West Michigan in the latest advancement for cardiovascular care. West Michigan and the cardiovascular network gives patients in the Grand Rapids market an option for open-heart surgery in a new state-of-the-art operating room, experts said.
WWMTCw
Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room
PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a recording device was found in a Portage Public Schools locker room, the district confirmed Monday. Curriculum changes: Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division. The incident involved two Portage Northern High School students, a boy and a...
WWMTCw
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portage Northern principal on administrative leave
The interim principal of Portage Northern High School is off the job for now.
WWMTCw
Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
WWMTCw
Autonomous electric vehicle donation launches new research at WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The donation of the autonomous Aurrigo Auto-Pod will put Western Michigan University students and faculty in the driver's seat for years to come. The four-seater electric vehicle is give students an edge on electric vehicle research within Western's Energy Efficient and Autonomous Vehicle Lab, according to the university.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Comments / 0