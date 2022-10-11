ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Voces: Nonprofit gives voice to local Latinx community

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek is home base to a local Latinx organization that’s goal is to give a voice to the Hispanic Community in West Michigan. “I want to create a space for folks to come in and feel comfortable having a conversation,” Voces Executive Director Jose Orozco said.
Three candidates vying for 88th state House seat representing Muskegon, Ottawa counties

A current state Representative and two former educators are vying to represent a new House district that covers southwest Muskegon County and much of western Ottawa County. Republican Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, Democrat Christine Baker and Libertarian Marv Bolthouse are running in the Nov. 8 general election for a two-year term representing the 88th district in the Michigan House of Representatives.
Incumbent, challenger to face off in race for 10th District Ottawa County commissioner

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two candidates are vying to represent the 10th District on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners at the November general election. Democrat challenger Douglas L. P. Van Bennekom will face Republican incumbent Roger A. Bergman on Nov. 8 for the two-year district seat that represents Ferrysburg, Grand Haven and part of Spring Lake Township.
Kent County commissioner, attorney to square off Nov. 8 for 80th state House seat

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County commissioner is taking on an attorney in a race to be one of the state representatives for the Grand Rapids area. Democrat Phil Skaggs and Republican Jeffrey Johnson will face off in November in a race for the newly redrawn state House district representing East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cascade Township and some of Grand Rapids Township.
Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room

PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a recording device was found in a Portage Public Schools locker room, the district confirmed Monday. Curriculum changes: Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division. The incident involved two Portage Northern High School students, a boy and a...
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
Autonomous electric vehicle donation launches new research at WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The donation of the autonomous Aurrigo Auto-Pod will put Western Michigan University students and faculty in the driver's seat for years to come. The four-seater electric vehicle is give students an edge on electric vehicle research within Western's Energy Efficient and Autonomous Vehicle Lab, according to the university.
Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
