Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium

Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville Board of Education cancels special meeting

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville Board of Education has canceled a special meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, October 13. The meeting was going to be the second one in a week following the DWI arrest of Superintendent Jason Thomson on Friday, October 7. During the board’s previous special...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Legislature approves $1.4 billion 2023 executive budget

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the $1.4 billion executive budget for 2023 in a 16 to 1 vote on Tuesday evening. Democratic Legislator Bill Kinne offered the only ‘no’ vote, saying he could now support a budget that allocated $85 million to an aquarium in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sysco workers say not much has changed over 3 weeks being on strike

WARNERS, N.Y. — Syracuse area Sysco workers are still on strike after three weeks. Current employees are demanding better pay and labor promises. Warehouse Associate Garry Williams says not much has changed since going on strike on September 28th. While concerned about pay, Williams says that is the least...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron opens doors for more opportunities for local colleges

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mary Toale, the interim president at SUNY Oswego, is excited that Micron is set to land in their backyard. She says there are already a lot of opportunity in this field, and its going to continue to grow with micron coming to CNY. "There definitely are...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Wind advisory in effect for Syracuse Thursday

A cold front currently tracking into western New York is bringing potentially damaging winds and the risk of minor flooding to the region. Wind Advisories are in effect for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties till 5PM as gusts could reach 40-50mph east of Lake Ontario. Although there are no active advisories for Syracuse, 30-40mph gusts which is still enough for minor tree limb damage and power outages.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Check out drone video of peak fall foliage in Central New York

Do you know someone who moved away from Central New York who misses the colors of this season? Share this video with them!. The CNYCentral SkyEyeOne News Drone was up this week over Heritage Hill in Pompey, Onondaga County. Many of the higher elevations across New York State are in...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Police say man slipped, drowned trying to take a photo at Ithaca Falls

A man has died after he slipped and fell into the water at Ithaca Falls on Tuesday, according to Ithaca police. Several people pulled 35 year old Harish C. Nekkalapu from the water unconscious and not breathing just after 2pm, according to police. First responders transported the man - originally from Windsor, Canada - to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Firefighters rescue family's dogs from house fire on south side of Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Forest Avenue on the south side of Syracuse early Wednesday morning. When they arrived on scene, they could see smoke and flames, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. The fire started in the bathroom, though an official cause has not yet been identified, according to fire officials.
SYRACUSE, NY

Community Policy