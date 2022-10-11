Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
SUNY Cortland tries to keep title of 'biggest student donors' for CROP Hunger Walk
Cortland, N.Y. — The 28th annual Cortland area CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled for October 23. The event starts in downtown Cortland at Holy Spirit Church on Court Street next to the city fire station. All members of the Cortland community — students, SUNY Cortland employees, and residents of...
cnycentral.com
'A community of caring,' Fayetteville-Manlius CSD holding event for mental health
Fayetteville, N.Y — The Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District is holding an event for all community members Tuesday, at the F-M High School to discuss students' mental health and the resources in place to help. This follows an F-M Sophomore taking his life earlier this year, which was followed by...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse University to put huge JMA sign on roof of stadium
Syracuse, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Planning Commission gave Syracuse University the green light Tuesday to build a 2,212 square-foot "JMA Dome" sign on the roof of the stadium after SU applied for zoning waivers to get it done. The sign will hang from the truss - the...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Board of Education cancels special meeting
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville Board of Education has canceled a special meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, October 13. The meeting was going to be the second one in a week following the DWI arrest of Superintendent Jason Thomson on Friday, October 7. During the board’s previous special...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Legislature approves $1.4 billion 2023 executive budget
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature approved the $1.4 billion executive budget for 2023 in a 16 to 1 vote on Tuesday evening. Democratic Legislator Bill Kinne offered the only ‘no’ vote, saying he could now support a budget that allocated $85 million to an aquarium in Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Sysco workers say not much has changed over 3 weeks being on strike
WARNERS, N.Y. — Syracuse area Sysco workers are still on strike after three weeks. Current employees are demanding better pay and labor promises. Warehouse Associate Garry Williams says not much has changed since going on strike on September 28th. While concerned about pay, Williams says that is the least...
cnycentral.com
Micron opens doors for more opportunities for local colleges
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mary Toale, the interim president at SUNY Oswego, is excited that Micron is set to land in their backyard. She says there are already a lot of opportunity in this field, and its going to continue to grow with micron coming to CNY. "There definitely are...
cnycentral.com
Wind advisory in effect for Syracuse Thursday
A cold front currently tracking into western New York is bringing potentially damaging winds and the risk of minor flooding to the region. Wind Advisories are in effect for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties till 5PM as gusts could reach 40-50mph east of Lake Ontario. Although there are no active advisories for Syracuse, 30-40mph gusts which is still enough for minor tree limb damage and power outages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Check out drone video of peak fall foliage in Central New York
Do you know someone who moved away from Central New York who misses the colors of this season? Share this video with them!. The CNYCentral SkyEyeOne News Drone was up this week over Heritage Hill in Pompey, Onondaga County. Many of the higher elevations across New York State are in...
cnycentral.com
Tips from students led to DWI arrest of Baldwinsville superintendent, police say
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — UPDATE -- The Baldwinsville Board of Education went to an executive session after calling a meeting Monday evening. Baldwinsville Police confirmed Monday that it was student tips that led to the arrest of the school district’s superintendent for drunk driving. Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck...
cnycentral.com
City of Oswego, SUNY Oswego to host youth basketball night with 100 free seats for kids
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego and SUNY Oswego have partnered to host a youth basketball night with the Oswego State Men’s Laker basketball team, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday. Spots will be reserved for 100 kids to attend the game, free of charge. Mayor Barlow...
cnycentral.com
16-year-old arrested after discarding handgun, narcotics during chase, Syracuse Police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Syracuse on Wednesday, October 5 following a foot chase during which Syracuse Police say he attempted to discard a handgun and narcotics. Officers responded to the area of South Geddes Street and Merriman Avenue around 4 p.m. for reports of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
CNY's O'scugnizzo Pizzeria getting national attention for unique 'upside down' pizza
UTICA, N.Y. — A Central New York pizzeria has been getting national attention lately for its unique style of pizza. At O’scugnizzo Pizzeria in Utica, the same family has been making ‘upside down’ pizza for more than 100 years. O’scugnizzo is the second oldest family-owned pizzeria...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse downtown business partners with SU Football player on a 'sweet' NIL Deal
Wednesday night at The Ice Cream Stand in downtown Syracuse, SU Linebacker Marlowe Wax was debuting his custom ice cream flavor, which will be featured for the month of October. It’s the latest event as part of of a one-year Name, Image, and Likeness deal that Wax has with the...
cnycentral.com
Gusty wind, brief intense downpours likely Thursday, watching the risk for damage, tornado
It might be October, but severe weather in the form of damaging wind and even a small chance for a brief small tornado cannot be ruled out Thursday midday through the afternoon. We have all been feeling the well above average temperatures since Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse reached 73 degrees Tuesday...
cnycentral.com
Police say man slipped, drowned trying to take a photo at Ithaca Falls
A man has died after he slipped and fell into the water at Ithaca Falls on Tuesday, according to Ithaca police. Several people pulled 35 year old Harish C. Nekkalapu from the water unconscious and not breathing just after 2pm, according to police. First responders transported the man - originally from Windsor, Canada - to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
cnycentral.com
Oneida Indian Nation to launch maple syrup farm with retail sales expected in spring
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation announced Tuesday that it has launched its newest business enterprise: Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The maple farm will be located on Oneida Indian Nation lands and will create premium-grade, certified-organic syrup in a variety of flavors. The farm will use a...
cnycentral.com
Firefighters rescue family's dogs from house fire on south side of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Forest Avenue on the south side of Syracuse early Wednesday morning. When they arrived on scene, they could see smoke and flames, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. The fire started in the bathroom, though an official cause has not yet been identified, according to fire officials.
cnycentral.com
SU to update community on JMA Wireless Dome fan safety ahead of Saturday's game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala is scheduled update the public on the fan experience inside the JMA Wireless Dome ahead of Saturday's Syracuse football game. One thing the university expected to address are safety concerns when it comes to large crowds....
cnycentral.com
Karen Eames pleads 'not guilty' to additional charges for theft of $500K with husband
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Karen Eames, the wife of an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy who carried out a murder-suicide in February, appeared in court Tuesday morning, pleading not guilty to charges of grand larceny in the second degree. Karen was indicted on these additional charges in mid-September after she...
Comments / 0