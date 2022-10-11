A man has died after he slipped and fell into the water at Ithaca Falls on Tuesday, according to Ithaca police. Several people pulled 35 year old Harish C. Nekkalapu from the water unconscious and not breathing just after 2pm, according to police. First responders transported the man - originally from Windsor, Canada - to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

